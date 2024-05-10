Wuthering Waves Banner Schedule, Current and Next Banners

All eyes are on the upcoming Wuthering Waves banners as Kuro Games' latest project prepares to make a splash in the open-world ARPG scene. With a vibrant cast of fervently sought-after Resonators, this Wuthering Waves banner schedule will help you plan your hard-earned pulls by outlining all current and next banners, along with a mini explainer on the gacha and pity system!

Similar to many popular gacha games, the lifeblood of Wuthering Waves is its Banner system. Here, you'll be at the mercy of the gacha gods as you pull for the game’s strongest Resonators and weapons, refreshing with each patch.

Wuthering Waves Banner Schedule 2024

While Kuro Games is expected to follow a consistent update schedule, details like the exact duration of each patch and whether updates will be split into multiple phases are still uncertain. We'll update this guide as soon as more information is released!

Wuthering Waves Version 1.0 Banners

Version 1.0 release date: May 22, 2024

Kuro Games hasn't officially confirmed Wuthering Waves’ first limited character banner, but it will likely mirror the second closed beta, “Prevail the Lasting Night." Here's what you can expect:

5-star: Jiyan : Aero / Broadblade

4-stars: Danjin : Havoc / Sword Chixia : Fusion / Pistols Mortefi : Fusion / Pistols



The Version 1.0 Weapon Event Convene (Limited-time weapon banner) should feature Jiyan’s signature Broadblade, Verdant Summit.

Credit: Kuro Games

Jiyan's straightforward hack-and-slash playstyle, coupled with his immense damage output, make him a beginner-friendly 5-star unit, perfect for dominating the early game while remaining a valuable asset throughout your journey. Not to mention his exceptionally cool design!

But if Jiyan isn’t your style and you find yourself drawn to a more strategic approach, perhaps the next 5-star character would be a better fit.

Wuthering Waves Version 1.0 Phase 2 / Version 2.0 Banners

Version 1.0 Phase 2 / Version 2.0 release date: To be confirmed…

Following Jiyan’s banner, it’s heavily rumored that the much-anticipated 5-star Electro Rectifier unit, Yinlin, will receive her debut banner.

Yinlin is a powerful Electro Resonator who can deal consistent AoE damage with her puppet, Zapstring. Her unique ability to tether enemies allows her to chain attacks and trigger AoE effects for your entire party, making Yinlin a phenomenal sub-DPS who can shred through hordes of enemies with ease.

The Version 2.0 Weapon Event Convene will most likely feature Yinlin’s signature Rectifier, Stringmaster.

Credit: Kuro Games

As Wuthering Waves’ release inches closer, anticipation is mounting among players eager to amass their collection of “waifus” and “husbandos”. Rest assured, we will update this guide as soon as more information about the much-anticipated Wuthering Waves banners is released. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, if you're interested in understanding how the gacha and pity system work in Wuthering Waves, we've compiled everything you need to know to help you secure your favorite Resonators and desired weapons.

Wuthering Waves Gacha and Pity System Overview

To pull for Resonators or weapons, you'll need to use Astrite, Wuthering Waves' premium currency. Once you collect 160 Astrite, you can convert it into a single pull, or "Tide".

The game offers three craftable "Tides":

Radiant Tide: Used for pulls on the limited character banner

Used for pulls on the limited character banner Forging Tide: Used for pulls on the limited weapon banner

Used for pulls on the limited weapon banner Lustrous Tide: Used for pulls on the standard banner, which features both characters and weapons.

Aside from purchasing Astrite outright, you can earn it through various in-game activities. These include completing daily commissions or weekly tasks, open-world exploration, solving puzzles, opening chests, and unlocking achievements.

Except for the Beginner's Convene, all banners share a pity system that guarantees a high-rarity unit after a certain number of pulls:

4-star pity : 10 pulls

: 10 pulls 5-star hard pity : 80 pulls

: 80 pulls 5-star soft pity: 60-70 pulls

However, each Convene features its own set of guarantees and rules. Let's dive into the details below.

Beginner’s Convene (Starting banner)

Wuthering Waves kicks things off with the Beginner’s Convene, the game’s one-off starting banner designed to assist you in building up your roster from the outset. In this banner, you can select your preferred 5-star standard character, guaranteeing you get the one you want within 80 pulls.

Once you get your chosen 5-star character, the banner will close, so be sure to choose wisely!

For a list of the 5-star characters in the standard pool, take a look at the "Character Permanent Convene (Standard Banner)" section below.

Character Permanent Convene (Standard character banner)

The Character Permanent Convene, also known as the standard character banner, features a pool of 5-star characters that will remain obtainable and unchanged even after patch updates. These are the characters that you may get upon losing your 50/50 on the limited-time character banner.

Every 10 pull guarantees a 4-star character or weapon, and on 80 pulls, you're guaranteed a 5-star character.

Here’s a list of every standard 5-star character in Wuthering Waves as of now:

Jianxin : Aero / Gauntlets

: Aero / Gauntlets Lingyang : Glacio / Gauntlets

: Glacio / Gauntlets Encore : Fusion / Rectifiers

: Fusion / Rectifiers Calcharo : Electro / Broadblade

: Electro / Broadblade Verina: Spectro / Rectifier

Weapon Permanent Convene (Standard weapon banner)

The Weapon Permanent Convene is the standard weapon banner, featuring five standard 5-star weapons. Here, you can forget about the pesky 50/50. This banner features a selector that allows you to choose your desired 5-star weapon right from the get-go!

Upon selecting your desired 5-star weapon, you are guaranteed to obtain it within 80 pulls. You'll also receive 4-star weapons (and rarely, 4-star characters) with every 10 pulls.

Here are the standard 5-star weapons:

Emerald of Genesis (Sword)

Lustrous Razor (Broadblade)

Abyss Surges (Gauntlets)

Static Mist (Pistols)

Cosmic Ripples (Rectifier)

Character Event Convene (Limited-time character banner)

The Character Event Convene, also known as the Limited-time Character Banner, is your chance to snag the hottest new characters in Wuthering Waves! Each of these banners features a specific limited-time character with an increased drop rate.

When pulling a 5-star character on the Character Event Convene, there's a 50% chance it will be the featured rate-up character. In other words, if you don't get the rate-up character on your first 5-star pull, the next 5-star you pull on this banner will be the rate-up character. (In case your first 5-star pull isn't the rate-up character, you'll receive a random standard character instead.)

Every 10 pulls guarantee a 4-star character. This could be any 4-star character in the game, but the banner will feature a higher chance to pull the three specific 4-star characters highlighted alongside the rate-up character.

Weapon Event Convene (Limited-time weapon banner)

Running alongside the Character Event Convene, the Weapon Event Convene offers players a chance to acquire a powerful weapon designed specifically for the featured limited-time character. However, unlike the limited-time character banner, the limited-time weapon banner removes the element of chance. Here, you're guaranteed to obtain the featured 5-star weapon within 80 pulls!

The Weapon Event Convene features three specific 4-star weapons with a higher chance of being pulled in every 10-pull.

Credit: Kuro Games

That was everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ upcoming banners and the game's unique gacha and banner system!

Interested in learning more about Wuthering Waves? We've got you covered! Check out our Wuthering Waves hub here, which details its release date, supported platforms, gameplay mechanics, lore, and more. On top of that, learn all about Wuthering Waves' diverse cast of characters here.