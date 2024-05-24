Wuthering Waves Jinhsi Expected Release Date, Element, Weapon, and More

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Jinhsi, the revered Magistrate of Jinzhou, has quickly become a fan-favorite with her involvement in the first act of Wuthering Wave’s main story. Her elegant, white-clad design and sophisticated demeanor set her apart from the crowd, and players are clamoring to learn more about her.

Among the revealed Resonators of Huanglong, Jinhsi plays a pivotal role in the story, presiding over Jinzhou as its dutiful protector. Read on to discover everything we know about Jinhsi, including leaks about her element, weapon, release date, and more!

Kuro Games revealed Jinhsi’s drip marketing just days before the launch of 1.0, which strongly hints that Jinhsi will be featured in the limited-time banner of the upcoming 1.1 update. Since each patch lasts six weeks, Jinhsi’s debut banner is expected to launch on July 5, 2024, following Jiyan in 1.0 and Yinlin in 1.0 Phase 2.

Who is Jinhsi?

Jinhsi is the esteemed Magistrate of Jinzhou, who was anointed mainly due to her intrinsic connection with the city’s dragon-shaped Sentinel, Jue. This bond grants her the title of Jue's Appointed Resonator.

Huanglong, the nation Jinhsi protects, is divided by the Mountains of Spirit. The Central Hall and five major cities lie within Inner Huanglong, while Jinzhou stands guard in Outer Huanglong, serving as the sole frontline against the monstrous Tacet Discords. Because of the strategic importance of Jinzhou, Huanglong’s safety rests heavily on Jinhsi's shoulders.

Yangyang states that she rarely leaves the city because of Jinhsi’s busy schedule. However, with Jinhsi’s vital role and the ever-present threat, she is not normally permitted to leave without official authorization anyway.

Sanhua, Jinhsi’s personal bodyguard with the ability to read the "frequencies" of living beings, describes Jinhsi as "undistorted and authentic”. Her genuine nature resonates with the people of Jinzhou, particularly the children who listen to her teachings of compassion. Her popularity is also evident in the throngs of fans who would give an arm and a leg to spend a few minutes with their beloved Magistrate.

Jinhsi Potential Element and Weapon

In a tussle with Scar during the main story questline, Jinhsi is shown harnessing the power of Jue. Keen-eyed players notice the whitish-yellow glow that her abilities emit, seriously hinting that Jinhsi is a Spectro Resonator. As for her weapon, it’s said that she wielded a sword in one of the promotional artworks from the official Japanese account, but this is still very much up in the air.

The community highly speculates that she will be either a main DPS or Sub-DPS rather than a support, due to her showcasing an incredible display of offensive power in the main story.

Jinhsi Voice Actors

Aoyama Yoshino voices Jinhsi in Japanese, Hajin Park in Korean, and Jiang Yue in Chinese. Her English voice actress is still under wraps, but we’ll update this section once we have more information!

That's everything we know about Wuthering Waves' Jinhsi for now. Please keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be updating this article when new information emerges, so stay tuned for all the latest updates on Jinzhou's protector, Jinhsi!

