Wuthering Waves Compensation List & Reward Duration

Wuthering Waves’ launch was nothing short of rocky, marred by the immense pre-release hype that quickly turned sour as players encountered a slew of issues preventing them from even playing the game. So far, Kuro Games has quickly acknowledged the frustration, offering apologies and generous compensation.

While hotfixes have addressed some issues, others persist. Players report a sudden loss of background music, and the world continues to suffer from lag, stuttering, and audio cutouts. On top of that, many players find the Echo-leveling system, a core character ascension component, to be excessively grindy. Kuro Games recently addressed these ongoing issues in an official notice.

Wuthering Waves Compensation List (Version 1.0)

Following a wave of launch day problems and player feedback, Kuro Games quickly responded with a developer note on their social media. They acknowledged the issues, apologized for the impact on the player experience, and offered significant compensation as an apology.

Just recently, Kuro Games released yet another notice, stating:

We apologize for the deficiencies and issues present in Wuthering Waves, our first fully independently developed and globally published game at Kuro Games. We understand that this has affected your gaming experience, and we are working to improve it for those who love the game.

Here’s a list of all compensation rewards by Kuro Games for Version 1.0, including distribution times, validity periods, and eligibility requirements:

Reward Distribution Time (UTC+8) Valid Until (UTC+8) Eligibility (UTC+8) Radiant Tide x10 May 25, 2024, 10:00 N/A Reach Union Level 2 or above by July 3, 2024, 3:59 AM Standard 5-Star Character Selector May 26, 2024, 10:00 May 22, 2025, 11:59 Mail function unlocked Cystal Solvents x20 June 3, 2024, 10:00 June 28, 2024, 05:59 Mail function unlocked Forging Tides x5 June 3, 2024, 10:00 June 28, 2024, 05:59 Mail function unlocked & affected by Verdant Summit mistranslation Radiant Tide x10 June 3, 2024, 10:00 June 28, 2024, 05:59 Mail function unlocked Shell Credits x1,000,000 June 10, 2024, 23:59 July 3, 2024, 05:59 Character created & mailbox unlocked before May 30, 2024, 10:00

While players are still frustrated by the ongoing issues preventing them from fully enjoying the game, many are reassured by Kuro Games’ proactive approach to addressing these problems and the compensation that comes with it.

If you'd like a comprehensive look into the issues that Kuro Games has addressed, check out their official post here, detailing optimizations for the current 1.0 version, and the development of subsequent version updates.

How to Redeem Compensation in Wuthering Waves

To claim your compensation rewards in Wuthering Waves, you'll need to meet two requirements:

Complete the Main Quest up to Chapter 1, Act 1: "Utterance of Marvels: I"

Reach Union Level 2. This unlocks the in-game mail system.

Once these requirements are met and the rewards are distributed, you'll receive the rewards directly through your in-game mail. Access your mail by clicking the mail-shaped icon in the bottom right corner of your terminal. Locate the mail containing your compensation and simply click "Claim" to collect the rewards!

