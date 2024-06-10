Wuthering Waves 1.1 Release Date & Banner Lineup

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

As Yinlin’s much-anticipated banner dominates banner sales, Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves is gaining momentum, with players eagerly anticipating the upcoming 1.1 update! Marking the game’s first significant update since its launch, 1.1 is set to introduce two new 5-star characters, including the ethereal Magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi.

To address the game's rocky start, Kuro Games has decided to expedite the release of 1.1, giving players early access to a trove of new content and features!

Kuro Games has moved up the release date for 1.1, “Thaw of Eons”, now set for release on Friday, June 28, 2024. Server downtime for 1.1 is scheduled to take place immediately after the end of Version 1.0 at 5:59 am UTC+8 | 10:59 pm BST, meaning that the game won’t be available for around 4 to 5 hours.

Drawing from the launch timings of 1.0, players can expect 1.1 to go live at 3 am BST. Due to time zone differences, North American players will most likely receive the 1.1 update on Thursday, June 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm PDT | 10:00 pm EDT. Please note that these are estimations, and the actual release time may differ!

Credit: Kuro Games

Here are the estimated release dates and times for Wuthering Waves 1.1 in other timezones:

Time zone Wuthering Waves 1.1 release date Wuthering Waves 1.1 launch time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) June 27 7:00pm Central Time (CT) June 27 9:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) June 27 10:00pm British Summer Time (BST) June 28 3:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) June 28 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) June 28 7:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) June 28 10:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) June 28 11:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 28 12:00pm

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Banners

According to Kuro Games' dev announcement, Jinhsi, the revered Magistrate of Jinzhou, will receive her debut banner in Phase 1 of 1.1, followed by Changli, Jinhsi's mentor, in Phase 2. Based on leaks, it appears that both characters are set to be DPS units.

To sum up, here are all the expected characters to be featured in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Wuthering Waves’ 1.1 update:

Phase 1:

5-star Jinhsi: Spectro / Broadblade

4-star Danjin: Havoc / Sword Yangyang: Aero / Sword Sanhua: Glacio / Sword



Phase 2:

5-star Changli: Fusion / Sword

4-star Mortefi: Fusion / Pistols Taoqi: Havoc / Broadblade Baizhi: Glacio / Rectifier



What to Expect from Wuthering Waves 1.1

Aside from the much-anticipated banners for the 5-star characters, the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update will also introduce a brand-new area for exploration called Mt. Firmament. From the leaked screenshots, players can look forward to charting new waters in a winter-autumn-inspired terrain with mystical forests and breathtaking monuments.

Credit: Kuro Games

Kuro Games has been hard at work optimizing and updating the game in response to player feedback in the midst of Wuthering Waves’ turbulent launch; players can look forward to the following major changes to gameplay:

Echo Development Many players found Echo leveling grindy and the lack of Waveplate storage frustrating. 1.1 addresses this by: Reducing Shell Credit costs for Echo development Removing the redundant Tacet Field reward cutscene Increasing Echo and Echo development material yields

Custom Keybinding The "Custom Keybinding" feature is now unlocked at Union Level 2 and comes with a dedicated tutorial. Expect more customization options in the future for both keyboard/mouse and controller users.

Controller Mode Optimization 1.1 remaps the "Open Chat" controller shortcut to "Open Map" and adds a Y-axis inversion option. Future updates will even bring controller support to mobile devices!

"Depths of Illusive Realm" Updates This endgame event will return with more playable characters, new challenges, mechanics, and buffs based on player feedback.



That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.1 update!

For more on Wuthering Waves, check out our homepage where we've covered everything we know about Jinhsi, banner order leaks, Wuthering Waves codes, how to get Astrite quickly, all compensation for launch issues, and much more.