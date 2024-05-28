How to Perform a Super Jump in Wuthering Waves

Players exploring the world of Wuthering Waves have recently uncovered a method to execute an incredible leap, surpassing the height and distance covered by a regular jump. Allow us to guide you through the steps to perform this remarkable Super Jump.

Here you can learn how to double jump and how to wall run in Wuthering Waves. Now, let’s find out more about the Super Jump.

How to Perform Super Jumps in Wuthering Waves

A new impressive super jump has been discovered that allows for enhanced traversal across the open world. This technique is not only effective for reaching greater heights but also for covering additional distance.

To execute this super jump in Wuthering Waves, follow these specific steps sequentially:

Jump Attack Dash Attack Grapple Jump

This Super Jump consists of six stages, as showcased in the video above. Initially, it may prove challenging to replicate, but once you have internalized the mechanics, executing it during your adventures in the expansive world will become significantly more effortless.

To execute a plunge attack, begin by leaping and subsequently initiating an attack with a left click of your mouse. This action will propel your character higher into the air.

However, prior to executing the plunge attack, swiftly press the dash button (right-click on your mouse) to perform a graceful backflip.

After executing a backflip, press the attack button once more, followed by activating your Grapple Utility. This will cause your Rover to grapple upwards slightly, a maneuver I was unaware could be done without a designated grapple point.

Subsequently, utilize the Grapple to propel yourself higher and then leap to deploy your glider. It is fascinating to observe the array of impressive maneuvers achievable through animation cancels.

It is expected that you make the most of this impressive technique while embarking on your journeys in Wuthering Waves. Alternatively, acquaint yourself with additional combat maneuvers like lock-on, counterattack, parry, and dodge.

