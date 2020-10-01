header decal
Feature

01 Oct 2020

Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: PRO & AM Championships get underway as driver search continues

The Scuderia's talent search ramps up as qualified amateurs and selected pros do battle.

29 Sep 2020

Forza Motorsport: FM7 on Game Pass, Release date, latest news, gameplay, trailer, career mode & more

Turn 10's latest racer is on the way for next-gen. What news is out there already about it?

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

V10 R-League Round 4 - Vallelunga Results and Standings: Red Bull and Williams make big strides in title battle

An unfamilair circuit provided a golden opportunity for teams to make up ground on the leaders.

Motorsport

V10 R-League Round 4 Preview - Vallelunga: Williams & BMW go head-to-head!

The brilliant V10s head to Italy for a pivotal race. Can Williams push Redline to the end?

Motorsport

V10 R-League: Does the sim series need damage to balance risk/reward?

After some stunning crashes around the Nordschleife, damage would add some danger to passing attempts.

F1

F1 2020 Game: Dry & Wet Setups, Driver Ratings, Deals, Updates, Patch Notes, Wheels, Guides, F2 & more

Codemasters' latest Formula 1 is a hit - If you need tips, tricks, info, or a new rig we have you covered.

F1 2020: Russian Grand Prix Setup Guide - Career, my team, time trial

Sochi is a unique circuit which can be tough to drive. This setup makes it easier.

V10 R-League Round 3 Winners & Losers: Specialist drivers shine as others falter

The Nordschleife is an incredibly difficult circuit where some excel but even the best make mistakes.

Motorsport

DIRT 5: New gameplay, Release day, pre-order, Next-gen, Launch Title for Xbox Series X, Career Mode, events & more

Codemasters are taking DIRT in a different direction and it looks simply stunning.

Motorsport

V10 R-League Round 3 - Nordschleife Results and Standings: Porsche and Williams continue as top dogs but BMW & Red Bull close in

Porsche took the lead last week but could another team take the lead at one of Europe's most famous tracks?

Motorsport

Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Poland’s Marcin Swiderek driver wins at Barcelona

All eyes now turn to the virtual tournament’s final knockout race as Ferrari seek their next sim star.

V10 R-League: Round 3 preview - Can anyone stop Porsche24 Redline?

After two rounds title favourites are beginning to separate themselves. Can anyone reel them in?

V10 R-League: Bringing iconic venues back to racing

The series heads to the Green Hell for its next round, a track real-life cars cannot tackle.

Motorsport

V10 R-League is a new era for esports & sim racing

A new championship comes with the promise of elite racing action at every turn!

Motorsport

Gran Turismo 7: News, Box Art, PS5, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, GT World & more

Polyphony's next sim racer is on its way for Sony's next-gen console. Here's everything we know so far.

F1

Can you play F1 2020 on PS5? PS5 Showcase, Next-gen specs, smart delivery, graphics, release date, reveal, DualSense control & more

The game is already out on PS4, but what about next-gen? Here's everything we know so far.

