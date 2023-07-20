Huge Fanatical Savings on F1 Manager 2023, a New Test For Sports Fans

Formula 1 has never been so popular. Taking the lead of ‘All Or Nothing’, Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ series has opened up the world of F1 to a whole new audience. While it has always been a playground for movie stars and models, sports stars from around the world are getting more and more involved in F1. Neymar Jr and Tom Brady have been spotted on the grid before races, while Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought up part of the Alpine F1 team.

For gamers, F1 has always been a bit of a struggle though. The Codemasters’ F1 series lets you drive the cars on all the tracks of that season, which is great, however to get the most out of it you need an expensive cockpit setup, a technically advanced wheel and pedals, or even a VR headset. That’s where F1 Manager 2023 comes in.

This series from Frontier Developments lets you dive into the world of Formula 1 in a slightly different way. As the name suggests, you are the team principal rather than the driver, which means you are the one making key decisions and pushing the team forward. It also means you can play the game with a controller or keyboard and mouse and not miss out. So why should gamers try F1 Manager 2023? Let’s take a look.

The road to glory

If you are just getting into Formula 1 then you know it isn’t in the most competitive state right now. The thrilling 2021 season split an era of Mercedes domination from the current Red Bull domination. There isn’t much competition for race wins in Formula 1 right now, but in F1 Manager there is!

You can take over any team and with the right decisions and management get them to the front. Be it getting an eighth championship for Lewis Hamilton at last or the much longer journey of bringing Williams back to the front of the grid, with your leadership any team can excel.

click to enlarge + 3 EVERY SECOND COUNTS - You're the boss in F1 Manager 2023

There is competition and glory to be had in F1 Manager 2023 that you just don’t get with the real-life sport and you don’t need the expensive kit and thousands of hours of practice that F1 23 demands.

Strategy master

We’ve all sat down at the weekend to watch sports and been baffled by the decisions some teams make. F1 Manager puts you in the hot seat on a Grand Prix Sunday to see if you really are smarter than everyone else. The ridiculous list of plans from Ferrari, all of which seem to be bad, and the conservative decisions from Alpine or Williams can be frustrating for fans. With F1 Manager you are in control.

click to enlarge + 3 PUSH NOW - Tell your drivers exactly when to attack

It’s up to you to say not just when your drivers come in, but when and how hard they push. You are in control of everything. It is on you to set how drivers use their battery power, how they punish or conserve their tyres, and how aggressive they are in overtaking or defending situations.

You can learn from Ferrari’s mistakes and rival Red Bull, or use smart strategy to push a midfield team into the points.

Next generation

Every sports gamer keeps an eye on future trends. Be it wonderkids in FIFA or the next draft class in Madden & NBA 2K, we all want to find the next great star and bring them onto our team.

click to enlarge + 3 LOOKING GOOD - F1 Manager 2023 has amazing graphics

F1 Manager lets you do just that. While you can only manage an F1 team, there are Formula 2 and Formula 3 drivers in the database that you can scout and hire. F1 Manager 2023 will fully simulate the F2 and F3 races while you play, leading to driver development and full session times that you can look at to figure out who is worth scouting in the first place.

This continues through the years, with the game creating new generations of drivers and staff as you progress so that there is always fresh talent to consider.

