NBA 2K21 Wishlist: NCAA game mode, revamped MyGM, MyTEAM sets, bug fixes & more

This may be a lot to ask, but it’s only because next gen consoles have a lot to offer.

NBA 2K21 will be a huge moment for 2K Games as the series debut on next gen consoles. Not to mention new competition with EA’s NBA Live returning from a year-long hiatus.

And with next gen technology comes greater possibilities to make the best NBA 2K game yet under this new pressure.

That means we can be a bit greedy in our wishlist for NBA 2K21, even under coronavirus quarantine conditions.

With that in mind, here’s what we want to see from NBA 2K21.

Bug fixes

CLONES- It’s a tough choice between Ja Morant and his new twin brother, Matt Barry Carroll

With so many eyes on NBA 2K21 as the series debut on next gen, 2K Games will have to put a lot of work into cleaning up the bugs from NBA 2K20.

There are still to this day some game altering bugs affecting gameplay, that can’t be the case with next gen expectations.

These bugs include duplicates in the 2019 draft class in MyLEAGUE, hacked character creations in NBA 2K20’s Park (The Neighborhood), and various kinds of rep glitches.

Before we get to the big ticket items we want to see in NBA 2K21, 2K Games will have to clean up these basic problems.

NCAA Game Mode

IMAGE RIGHTS- College athletics can return now that image rights are back in the hands of players

For the first time in more than a decade, the image rights for college athletes discussion has made some progress. The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to reshape image rights policies and the ability for college athletes to profit from their image. With this, major sports titles may once again be able to include college athletics.

For NBA 2K21, an NCAA game mode could be an amazing new addition to shake things up.

Even if 2K Games doesn’t make an entire game mode out of the NCAA, at worst it can be an extra feature for game modes like MyLEAGUE and MyCAREER. This would still be a very welcome inclusion to the series even in a bare bones form.

Revamped MyGM

OUT WITH THE NEW, IN WITH THE NEWER- Ranked was an interesting concept for MyGM, but it just complicates an already confusing take on the mode

2K Games made huge changes to the MyGM game mode for NBA 2K20. Unfortunately almost all of the changes were huge misses with the audience.

The first major change was adding Action Points, which limits players from making too many decisions a day in MyGM. The second was a loyalty and happiness meter for players that must be managed via chit chats. In theory these changes add some realism to the mode, in practice they are nearly unplayable.

Chit-chat involves horrible shoehorned dialogue that players have to load every day to keep players and coaches from leaving (even in championship seasons).

NONSENSE- When this is one of the least ridiculous dialogue lines in NBA 2K20’s MyGM, you know there were some issues.

What was intended to be a feature for immersion quickly became a nuisance instead.

A more serious take on MyTEAM

OUT OF IDEAS- Russel Westbrook at C/PF is only one of the ridiculous inclusions in the Out of Position set

At its core the MyTEAM game mode is a great way to answer all the “what if’s” that basketball fans have when it comes to teams and players. In practice 2K Games has released enough comedically unrealistic player cards to the mode that it saps a lot of the fun right out.

Because of sets like the Out of Position set, which specifically takes players and gives them opposite skillsets in new positions, there are tons of players that are nothing like their real selves.

This includes a C/PG Spud Webb who dominates the paint, and a SG/SF Dennis Rodman that is untouchable beyond the arc.

If 2K Games wants players to take MyTEAM seriously in NBA 2K21, they’ll have to start doing so themselves.