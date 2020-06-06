NBA 2K21 Ratings : Top 5 best player predictions – Lebron James, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard & more

The NBA is full of superstars that carry their franchises to greatness. But only five can make the list.

NBA 2K21 is expected to come this year with the release of next consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It will be the first game in series history based on an incomplete NBA season, with coronavirus delaying the 2019-2020 NBA season.

But despite the unique situation, NBA 2K21 will have to decide where to rank the best players in the league.

Let’s go over where who we think should be the top 5 best players in NBA 2K21.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MOST VALUABLE: The Greek Freak has a strong claim to be the NBA MVP two years in a row

Giannis Antetokounmpo has stormed the NBA as its latest superstar after years of development with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has evolved from a stellar athlete to an absolute superstar, helping lead his struggling franchise right into NBA dominance. And he’s done it all at just 25-years-old.

Antetokounmpo was last year’s league MVP, and has been a four-time NBA All-Star before turning 25. While he has plenty resume left to build, he’s without a doubt deserving of the top spot in NBA 2K21.

There are virtually no holes in Antetokounmpo’s game across defense, passing, and scoring. With this, he’s made a convincing case to be the very best player in NBA 2K21, and a repeat NBA MVP.

Verdict: 98 Overall

Lebron James

LEGENDARY: Lebron James continues to add to a legacy that puts him in the greatest of all time conversation

Lebron James has been the figurehead of the NBA for almost a decade.

As a three-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, 16-time NBA All-Star, and four-time league MVP, Lebron James has cemented his legacy and then some. But with NBA 2K21, we’ll only be looking at the 2019-2020 NBA season, and Lebron James’ production as an LA Laker.

With all of Lebron James’ work in the 2019-2020 NBA season, a year where he’s stepped up his passing game even further while slowing down his scoring, we’d have to say James will maintain his NBA 2K20 rating of 97 overall.

Verdict: 97 Overall

Kawhi Leonard

BACK TO IT: Leonard may have slipped since his NBA 2K20 release, but his multi-faceted game should bring him back to the 97 overall bracket

Kawhi Leonard is always the dark horse for league MVP in his run of stellar superstar performances in recent years. Leonard has evolved his scoring game to match his tenacious and strategic defensive capabilities.

Leonard is a two-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, and four-time NBA All-Star. While his resume certainly puts him in the discussion, it doesn’t accurately represent the level Leonard has grown to in the last five years of his career.

Based on his continued excellence demonstrated this year, we expect NBA 2K21 to bump Kawhi Leonard up to 97 overall due to his flexible talents across defense, scoring, and passing.

Verdict: 97 Overall

Luka Doncic

A LONG WAY: Luka Doncic has come a very long way from his rookie debut in NBA 2K19

While it’s hard to take a spot away from more established players like Anthony Davis, Doncic has done more than enough to earn his way into the top 5 players in NBA 2K21.

The 2019-2020 NBA season was Luka Doncic’s second year, but you certainly wouldn’t be able to guess that from watching him play. Doncic improved massively on the already huge year he had his rookie season. A performance so strong he earned his spot on the list without a doubt.

He may not have the individual accolades of others just yet, but he managed to run one of the most efficient offenses in the league this year with his production across passing, scoring, and even defense.

NBA 2K21 will take notice, and we feel as a result they’ll bump Luka Doncic up considerably to take the spot as fourth highest rated player in the game.

Verdict: 97 Overall

James Harden

OFFENSIVE EXCELLENCE: Harden continues to pioneer a style of scoring guards around the league are trying to emulate

James Harden went from sixth man of the Oklahoma City Thunder to an absolute superstar for the Houston Rockets over the last few years.

Harden is a former league MVP, eight-time NBA All-Star, and five-time All-NBA First Team member. With these accolades and his recent offensive production, it’s not hard to see how he fits in this discussion.

But while Harden remains as explosive and talented on the offensive side of the ball, he still struggles heavily on defense. This is not something that’s improved this year, and because of it, we expect Harden’s overall to drop from his NBA 2K20 rating of 97.

A 96 overall rating is more fitting for this knockout shooter who struggles on the defensive side.

Verdict: 96 Overall

Final Results

COMPETITION: There are plenty big names in the NBA fighting for their spots on this list, but only the top 5 will make it

There are plenty other big names that should see improvements in NBA 2K21, but this is our official predictions for the top 5 players, and where their overalls should land.

Player: Overall: Giannis Antetokounmpo 98 Lebron James 97 Kawhi Leonard 97 Luka Doncic 97 James Harden 96

