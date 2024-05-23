MLB The Show 24 Season 1 Recap Program is coming to Diamond Dynasty and will introduce some great cards. Apart from that, the program will also help players finish the Season 1 Collection, as Season 2 is just around the corner.

This program will also allow players to earn a plethora of packs, which can help users take their Diamond Dynasty squad to the next level.

Season 1 Recap Program

The Season 1 Recap Program arrives at MLB The Show 24 on Thursday 23 May at 12 pm PT (3 pm ET / 8 pm BST).

It brings at least four great cards, which are:

99 OVR Byron Buxton

87 OVR Jake Cronenworth

87 OVR Nestor Cortes

87 OVR Chris Taylor

The cards are from different promos and programs, such as All-Star, Breakout, and Postseason. 99 OVR Byron Buxton is the card everyone wants to get their hands on, and its attributes are astonishing.

As mentioned above, the Season 1 Recap Program will allow players to earn many Season 1 packs, such as the Homestretch choice pack, Season Awards choice pack, the The Show Classics pack, among others

The Homestretch choice pack introduced some great cards!

This will help players complete the Season 1 Collection, and add some spectacular cards to their squad.

There is a chance the cards players earn in the Season 1 Recap Program are unsellable since that has been the case in most MLB The Show 24 programs.

However, we hope that isn't the case as the community has complained about that multiple times, and allowing players to sell the cards they earned by completing missions and grinding the game seems more than fair.

We will update this article with more information about the program as soon as it's available, so make sure to bookmark it.

