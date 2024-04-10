MLB The Show 24 has revealed The Show Classics series, a promo series that includes the most popular cards from previous years and diverse promos and programs.

The Show Classics series will include players from the previous Monthly Awards, Future Stars, and Postseason promos, among many others. It brings back some beloved players that players can once again use in their Diamond Dynasty squad.

So let's find out everything about the unique The Show Classics series promo.

Great cards are returning to Diamond Dynasty!

The Show Classics series promo arrives at Diamond Dynasty on 10 April, at around 12pm PT/ 8pm BST. As mentioned above, it brings some incredible cards from previous years.

It's expected these cards possess great attributes and quirks since they all have a high rating. Most of these cards will jump right into your starting lineup, while others can add some depth to your squad.

The players coming in the first The Show Classics choice pack are:

91 OVR Logan Webb

91 OVR Kyle Lewis

91 OVR Miguel Andujar

94 OVR Taylor Trammell

94 OVR Mike Soroka

95 OVR Nick Castellanos

95 OVR Edward Cabrera

All of these players will be available in The Show Classics choice pack, which is expected to cost at least 40K Stubs, and can also have a limit of packs per player.

Unfortunately, there is no other way to acquire these players other than buying The Show Classics choice pack.

The community isn't happy about this new promo series

Despite introducing some great players, the MLB The Show community isn't exactly thrilled to see The Show Classics series arriving at Diamond Dynasty.

That's mainly because all the cards in the promo are expected to only be available on the choice pack. This means players will need to spend money to acquire these cards, which possess some great attributes, making the game more pay-to-win.

Locking great cards behind a paywall is something the MLB The Show community doesn't appreciate, especially when some of those cards are much better than the upcoming Team Affinity cards.

MLB The Show 24 has been releasing a lot of content that is behind a paywall

Players who want to be competitive feel like they are being forced to spend money on the game, especially since the cards that can be earned for free are nowhere near as good as the ones behind a paywall.

It seems MLB The Show 24 is going in a similar direction to NBA 2K24, introducing a plethora of content that is behind a paywall and making it impossible for no money spent users to be competitive or enjoy the game.

Hopefully, that is not the case and the best The Show Classics series cards will be available in a future program for free.

How to complete The Great Egg Hunt in MLB The Show 24|MLB The Show 24: Everything about Team Affinity Season 1|MLB The Show 24 Controls Guide (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S)|MLB The Show 24: Everything about the Pipeline Series.