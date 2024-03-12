Find out everything about Team Affinity Season 1.

12 Mar 2024 10:20 PM +00:00

MLB The Show 24 launch day is just around the corner, and players can't wait to pick up their controllers and enter the ballpark.

As soon as the game releases the Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 1 program also arrives at Diamond Dynasty. Team Affinity is one of the most popular programs in the franchise, and this year we will have more Team Affinity content than ever.

From great cards, and rewards, to entertaining challenges, find out everything about the Team Affinity Season 1.

Team Affinity Season 1

In MLB The Show 24, the Team Affinity program release schedule changed significantly. Instead of just one Team Affinity program per season, the program will now be released three times per season, with new content from the program being released every four weeks.

This means the Team Affinity program is now divided into three chapters. Chapter one of Season 1 goes live on launch day, chapter two arrives in mid-April, while the third and last chapter of Team Affinity Season 1 arrives in May.

click to enlarge + 2

Each chapter of the Team Affinity Season 1 will introduce 30 new cards, one for each MLB team, plus new challenges and many rewards.

So let's take a look at the cards Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 1 will introduce.

Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 1 cards

We still don't know all of the cards that the Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 1 program will bring to Diamond Dynasty. However, we already know which are the cards for the AL East, AL Central, and AL West divisions.

click to enlarge + 2

All of these cards have an 89 OVR and some great attributes. They are great cards to use at the beginning of Season 1, and you can even make a competitive team of just Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 1 cards.

So let's take a look at all the known Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 1 cards.

AL East

Evan Longoria

Shawn Green

Cedric Mullins

Gary Sanchez

Kevin Youkilis

AL Central

Jose Abreu

Brian Dozier

Emmanuel Clase

Zack Greinke

Ivan Rodriguez

AL West

Raisel Iglesias

Mitch Haniger

Carlos Correa

Jose Leclerc

Rickey Henderson

The remaining Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 1 cards will be revealed soon, along with more information about the program. We will update this article as soon as more information is revealed, so make sure to bookmark this article.

