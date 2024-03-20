Supercharged cards are back!

20 Mar 2024 6:29 PM +00:00

The Supercharged Cards are back in MLB The Show 24! Just like in previous editions, players who had a great performance in real life will get a substantial attribute boost on their Diamond Dynasty base card for five days.

Last year, there was a weekly fan vote to elect the Supercharged Player of the Week, which had its attributes boosted and its rating increased for a week. We expect that to remain the same in MLB The Show 24.

So let's take a look at the first MLB The Show 24 Supercharged Card.

MLB The Show 24 Supercharged Cards

As mentioned above, players who have stellar performances on the field will get Supercharged, with their Diamond Dynasty standard card receiving some astonishing attribute boosts. Furthermore, all the MLB The Show 24 Supercharged Cards will also see their ratings increase to 95.

The Supercharged Cards ratings will go back to normal after five days, or seven in the case of the Supercharged Player of the Week. It's worth noting that, ratings will only decrease on a weekday.

This means that players who have a great performance over the weekend will only see their cards get Supercharged on Monday.

Supercharged Cards can make your team significantly stronger, even if just for a couple of days. Since you only need to have players' base cards, and there is no limit to how many Supercharged Cards you can use, you can improve your squad without spending Stubs.

This program is also great since it allows players to utilize cards they would otherwise never use. It gives players more squad-building options and also makes Diamond Dynasty more fun to play.

Supercharged Cards

The first Supercharged Card of MLB The Show 24 is soon-other than the Dodgers superstar, Mookie Betts. With the attributes boosts he received, Bett's hitting stats became even more impressive. Mookie Betts is the first Supercharged Card of MLB The Show 24.

He is certainly a card you want to get your hands on if possible, as he can help you win plenty of games and complete many Team Affinity missions.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure you bookmark it.

