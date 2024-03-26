New Hyper Series cards are coming to Diamond Dynasty.

The Fresh Start Pack has just been announced and it's going to introduce some great cards from the Hyper Series program to MLB The Show 24.

This choice pack arrives at Diamond Dynasty on 27 March, and as the name indicates, it includes players who have recently been traded or signed for another team, and who will have a fresh start in the 2024 MLB season.

So let's find out who will be in the Fresh Start Pack.

Fresh Start Pack

The Fresh Start Pack, which arrives on 27 March, at approximately 12pm PT/ 7pm GMT, will include five base players with an 89 OVR and some great attributes.

These players are Rhys Hoskins, Tyler O'Neill, Jorge Polanco, Chris Sale, and Michael King, who will all suit up for a new team in the 2024 MLB season. We expect these cards to have great attributes, with some of them becoming meta right away, even if only for a short period.

However, the rare round cards should be much better and boast a rating of around 91. Unfortunately, we still don't know which players will be in the rare round, but it's expected that Juan Soto will be one of them.

As mentioned above, this is a choice pack, which means users can choose one player card from the base and rare rounds. All of them are expected to have good attributes, so it won't be an easy choice.

When it comes to the Fresh Start Pack price, we expect it to be around 40K Stubs and a maximum of three packs per player is also expected.

These cards are great if you are looking to strengthen your squad, which makes it easier to finish the Team Affinity program. So make sure to at least take a look at the Fresh Start Pack cards, unless you are doing a no money spent challenge, of course.

