The Season 1 Awards program has arrived at MLB The Show 24 and it introduces some good cards, while also giving players a chance to earn some packs.

However, the community is not thrilled about this program, as the best cards of the program are only available in packs you can't earn, making Diamond Dynasty more pay-to-win.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Season 1 Awards program.

Season 1 Awards program

As mentioned above, the Season 1 Awards program has just arrived at Diamond Dynasty. It offers players the chance to earn some good cards and many packs by completing challenges.

Players can earn a total of four unsellable cards and six packs. The cards are 88 OVR Mike Trout, 88 OVR Colt Keith, 88 OVR Shohei Ohtani, and 91 OVR Garrett Crochet.

All of them have great attributes, with the Shohei Ohtani card also possessing some spectacular quirks. To earn all of them you will need to complete the program tasks you can find listed in the program menu, as you can see in the image above.

The MLB The Show community is dissapointed

MLB The Show fans have some strong words about this program. Not because it is inherently bad, but because the best cards are locked behind a paywall.

If players want to get their hands on a 92 OVR Oneil Cruz or 92 OVR Lourdes Gurriel Jr, who both have some astonishing attributes, they will need to buy the Season 1 Awards pack for 30K Stubs.

Furthermore, the pack only contains one player and there is a purchase limit of five packs per user, so players will need to pray they get one of those two cards.

This makes Diamond Dynasty more of a pay-to-win mode, which the community really doesn't appreciate. Hopefully, the developers will hear this criticisms and take it into account for the next program.

