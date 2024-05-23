This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The MLB The Show 24 Season 2 is just around the corner, and it promises to introduce a lot of exciting content. With Season 2 new cards, programs, promos, and events, will arrive at Diamond Dynasty, and players can't wait for it.

Season 2 goal is to make the game feel fresh, especially in the extremely popular Diamond Dynasty mode. The community is also hoping for some changes in the content department.

The MLB The Show 24 Season 2 will go live on Friday 7 June, expectedly at around 12 pm PST (3 pm ET / 8 pm BST).

Credit: MLB The Show 24

Servers will probably undergo a maintenance period, which takes place to make sure the Season 2 content arrives at the game without any issues. So expect the MLB The Show 24 servers to be down for at least a few minutes.

Season 2 Expected Content

As mentioned above, Season 2 will introduce a lot of content.

The Team Affinity program will introduce a plethora of new players throughout season 2, while new Cornerstone cards, which players can use to build their squad around, will arrive at the beginning of the season.

The Season Awards program will continue in Season 2, with the program introducing new cards every week, as it has been doing since the game launch.

Expect more great Team Affinity cards in Season 2.

New promos, and programs, are expected to arrive at the game. Unfortunately, we still don't have any information about these programs, and what rewards they might contain.

However, we expect at least one of the programs to be based around the MLB All-Star Game, which takes place on Tuesday 16 July.

We will update this article regularly with new information about Season 2, so make sure to bookmark it.

Homestretch Choice Pack 3 Will Introduce Spectacular Cards to MLB The Show 24 | Roster Attribute Update 2 Brings New Diamonds to MLB The Show 24! | Everything to Know About the International Event in MLB The Show 24 | Everything to Know About the MLB The Show 24 Classics.