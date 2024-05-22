The MLB The Show 24 Homestretch Choice Pack 3 has been announced, and it will introduce some fantastic cards to Diamond Dynasty.

All of the cards have a 99 OVR and we expect them to possess some astonishing attributes. Players can't wait to get their hands on these cards and use them to take their squad to the next level.

MLB The Show 24 Homestretch Choice Pack 3

The Homestretch Choice Pack 3 will arrive at MLB The Show 24 on Thursday 22 May at around 12 pm PT (3 pm ET / 8 pm BST).

This choice pack will introduce seven incredible 99 OVR cards, which are:

99 OVR Pete Crow-Armstrong

99 OVR Devin Williams

99 OVR Spencer Strider

99 OVR Marcelo Mayer

99 OVR Logan O'Hoppe

99 OVR Jackson Chourio

99 OVR John King

These cards are from a plethora of different programs, and promos, such as the Pipeline Series, will have some spectacular attributes, and quirks, and are also perfect if you want to upgrade your squad.

The Homestretch Choice Pack 3 cards can also help you complete programs such as Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 3, or the many Season Awards Programs, quickly and easily.

Credit: MLB The Show 24

We expect the Homestretch Choice Pack 3 to have three rounds, base, mid, and rare. Players will be able to select one card from each of the rounds, so make sure you pay close attention to the card's attributes when making your selection.

The Homestretch Choice Pack 3 is expected to cost 40k Stubs, and players will probably be limited to three packs. This happened in both the Homestretch Choice Pack 1, and Homestretch Choice Pack 2, so we see no reason for it to be different now.

Homestretch Choice Pack 3 contains a great mixture of superstar pitchers and hitters, such as Pete Crow-Armstrong, Spencer Strider, and Marcelo Mayer. This means you can upgrade your team in a plethora of positions.

If you are looking for a great pitcher, a fantastic hitter, or just want to improve your Diamond Dynasty team in general, make sure to take a look at the Homestretch Choice Pack 3.

