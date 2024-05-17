MLB The Show 24 Roster Attribute Update 2 is here, which means new Diamonds have arrived at Diamond Dynasty. These players saw their attributes and ratings boosted due to their great performances in real life.

If you have one of the new cards that were promoted to the Diamond tier you will be able to make a good amount of Stubs or use it to upgrade your squad.

7 New Diamonds Have Arrived at Diamond Dynasty!

As mentioned above, the MLB The Show 24 Roster Attribute Update 2 takes into consideration the players' real-life performances to either upgrade or downgrade their OVRs and attributes.

In this update we had seven new players reach the Diamond tier, with their ratings and attributes being significantly upgraded. Here are the new Diamond players in MLB The Show 24:

Gunnar Henderson

Cody Bellinger

Dylan Cease

Mason Miller

Emmanuel Clase

Pablo Lopez

Sonny Gray

Apart from the players listed above, a plethora of MLB and MiLB players were updated, with their attributes and ratings either receiving an upgrade or a downgrade.

Some saw their card tier downgraded together with their OVR and attributes, while most just had a small decrease in their rating and attributes.

The cards that went up a tier also saw their value go up, so you can make a good amount of Stubs by selling them. However, you can also use them to upgrade your squad, or to help you complete the Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 3 challenges, collecting all the great rewards it includes in an easy and fast way.

However, many also went up a tier, with some players reaching the Silver, Gold, and Diamond tiers, for the first time since the game was released.

