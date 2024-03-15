Master the MLB The Show 24 controls.

15 Mar 2024 5:33 PM +00:00

MLB The Show 24 is finally here, which means it's time to grab your controller and enter the diamond. However, before you do that, is crucial you master the MLB The Show 24 controls, especially if you want to win games.

The controls didn't change much from the last edition, so if you are an MLB The Show veteran you are probably good to go. But if you are setting foot on a baseball field for the first time then this guide is mandatory.

So let's get right into our MLB The Show 24 controls guide.

MLB The Show 24 controls guide

All sports games have a plethora of unique mechanics and controls, and MLB The Show 24 is no different. To find success in the diamond, especially if you are new to the game, knowing the controls as well as the back of your hand is key.

Be it to take your team to a World Series title in Franchise mode, prove you are the best MLB The Show 24 player in Diamond Dynasty, or forge a legendary career in RTTS, you need to understand all the MLB The Show 24 controls.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: MLB The Show

MLB The Show 24 controls have four core aspects, hitting, pitching, fielding, and baserunning. In this guide, we will teach you everything you need to know about every single one of them.

So if you play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, this guide is perfect for you.

Hitting controls for PlayStation & Xbox

There is no better feeling in baseball than hitting a ball out of the park. If you want to score home runs or get runs you need to master hitting controls. Luckily for you, hitting controls are arguably the easiest controls to master, especially if you use the Buttons Swing Input controls.

The Buttons Swing Input controls are one of the three hitting control options you can change in the MLB The Show 24 menu. They are the best hitting control option for beginners, as they are quite easy to get used to.

So let's take a look at them.

Command PlayStation Xbox Normal Swing X A Contact Swing O B Power Swing Square X Sacrifice Bunt Triangle - Press early & hold Y - Press early & hold Drag Bunt Triangle - Press late Y - Press late Aim Plate Coverage Indicator (PCI) Left Stick Left Stick

These are all the basic Buttons Swing Input hitting controls, and as you can see they are very straightforward and easy to learn.

To send the ball out of the park use the power swing, while if you just want to get on base the normal swing is your best option. Contact swings will generate a perfect hit that isn't that powerful.

click to enlarge + 7

If you want more advanced, but also tricker hitting controls, you can change to the Analog Flick Swing Input.

Command PlayStation Xbox Normal Swing Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Contact Swing Right Stick Left or Right Right Stick Left or Right Power Swing Right Stick Down, then flick Up Right Stick Down, then flick Up

Timing is key when using the Analog Flick Swing Input controls, and that is why they are quite tricky. But if you want the most realistic hitting experience, then you need to use the very advanced and complex Analog Stride Swing Input.

Command PlayStation Xbox Cue Normal Swing X (Before pitch delivery) A (Before pitch delivery) Cue Contact Swing O (Before pitch delivery) B (Before pitch delivery) Cue Power Swing Square (Before pitch delivery) X (Before pitch delivery) Swing RS Down to start batter stride RS Up to initiate swing RS Down to start batter stride RS Up to initiate swing

As incredible as it might seem, the Analog Stride Swing Input is even more complicated than the Analog Flick Swing Input, but it also offers you much more control.

Every player in MLB The Show 24 has a unique stance and swing style, and you need to be aware of that when using the Analog Stride Swing Input.

You will need to master your player's different swing styles and stances to get the most out of the Analog Stride Swing Input controls, which might take you some time to do.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: MLB The Show

But that isn't all, as we still have the Hitting Interface, which is also very important. Zone is the default option, but you also have Directional and Timing.

If you use Zone, you need to move your left stick to swing for the ball as it's crossing the plate to get the best hit possible. Directional gives you a little more control, as when you move your left stick to try and hit the ball you can choose how and in which direction you want to hit it.

Timing is the easiest of the three, and the one we recommend for new players. It uses your swing input to determine where the ball goes.

Pitching controls for PlayStation & Xbox

Pitching is an important part of MLB The Show 24, and mastering the art of pitching can win you a lot of games. Choosing the perfect pitch at the right moment is something you will get used to with practice.

The pitching controls are quite easy to master, and in a couple of games, you will be looking like Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Let's start with the Meter Pitching Interface option, which is the easiest to master and is also the default option.

Command PlayStation Xbox Selecting Pitch Type X, O, Square, Triangle, or R1 A, B, X, Y, or RB Locate Pitch Left Stick Left Stick Start Pitch X A Stop Meter At Top X A Stop Meter at Bar X A

As you can see above, you just need to select your pitch by pressing a button, aim where you want it to be thrown, stop the meter at the top and then again at the gold line. There is still some timing involved but it's not that difficult to master.

Then we have the Pinpoint option, which functions in the same way when it comes to selecting the pitch. However, to release your pitch you will need to mimic a pattern that changes depending on the pitch you selected.

click to enlarge + 7

In the Pulse option, you will see a circle surrounding the ball indicator. To perform the perfect pitch, you will need to hit the button of the pitch you selected when the circle is at its smallest.

Then we have the Pure Analog option, where you need to use your right stick to control the meter. You will need to guide the ball down to a bar and then take it back up to the top of that bar, where a plate icon is located.

Last but not least, we have the Clasic option, which is by far the easiest. In this option, you simply pick your pitch and aim where you want the ball to be thrown, then click the button of the pitch you selected.

Fielding controls for PlayStation & Xbox

Fielding might take you some time to get used to, as there are a lot of mechanics to master and your player's stats play a huge role when fielding. Players with low arm strength, speed or throw accuracy, will make fielding much harder, so keep that in mind.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: MLB The Show

Command PlayStation Xbox Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Switch to closest player (without the ball) L2 LT Throw to Cutoff L1 LB Throw to Home X A Throw to 1st Base O B Throw to 2nd Base Triangle Y Throw to 3rd Base Square X Jump/Dive Right Stick (in direction) Right Stick (in direction) Jump R2 RT Dive R1 RB

Field awareness is key when it comes to fielding and becoming great at it. You will need to learn how to track the ball's trajectory, catch it and send it to base.

When it comes to fielding, the button accuracy throwing interface is the default option. In this option, you simply need to select and hold the button of the player/base that you want to throw the ball to. Then, once the meter is in the green zone, release the button.

If you would prefer to use your analog stick to select where you throw the ball, you can do so by using the Analog option.

To make your job even easier, you can use the Buttons option, which as the name indicates, sends the ball to the base/player you want with just the press of a button.

Baserunning controls for PlayStation & Xbox

Mastering baserunning is more important than it seems, as it allows you to steal plenty of bases. This is something you should only try with incredibly fast players, otherwise, it can cost you.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: MLB The Show

There are controls for controlling a single runner, or for multiple runners, if you feel bold and want to try a double steal or even an incredibly difficult triple steal.

Command PlayStation Xbox Select Runner Left Stick toward base runner Left Stick toward base runner Lead Off / Advance Individual Left stick toward base runner plus: O for 1st Base Triangle for 2nd Base Square for 3rd Base Left stick toward base runner plus: B for 1st Base Y for 2nd Base X for 3rd Base Steal Early L2 - Hold & Release LT - Hold & Release Stop Runner R2 RT Return Individual Runner R1 + Left Stick toward base of origin RB + Left Stick toward base of origin Lead Off / Advance All Runners L1 LB Steal All Runners L2 LT Return All Runners R1 RB

You have two control options when it comes to baserunning in MLB The Show 24. One is Button select, where you use the buttons to choose which base to steal. The other is Analog Select, where you use the right stick to select the base you want to go for.

Sliding controls for PlayStation & Xbox

Sometimes, running to a base won't cut it, and if you don't want to be tagged out you will have to slide to it. This is an easy mechanic to get used to, and its controls are also very simple, as you can see in the image below.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: MLB The Show 24

We hope this MLB The Show 24 controls guide was useful, and helped you master these controls in an easy and quick manner.

