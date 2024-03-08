These players are almost faster than the speed of light!

Speed is an essential attribute in MLB The Show 24 and players who are considerably faster than their opponents have a significant advantage. Fast players have an easier time stealing bases and reaching balls, and can even turn their teammate's mistakes into a great play.

Having fast players in your lineup can hugely benefit you, and it will certainly help you in your quest to lift the World Series trophy.

So let's find out who are the fastest players in MLB The Show 24 Franchise mode.

Fastest players in MLB The Show 24

As mentioned above, fast players can be difference-makers. In this article, we will only look at the player's speed attribute, so forget fielding or hitting attributes as they aren't relevant in this case.

click to enlarge Credit: MLB The Show

However, it's worth noting that if you want to find success in Franchise mode fielding and hitting attributes are crucial. It's almost impossible to win with just fast players, so pay attention to your players' fielding and hitting attributes when building your squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the fastest players in MLB The Show 24.

Corbin Carroll (91 OVR)

Speed: 99

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Position: Outfielder

There are four players with a 99 speed attribute, but none of them is as good as Corbin Carroll. The Arizona Diamondbacks Outfielder had a historic rookie year, setting a rookie record of 54 steals.

So it's only natural that paired with 99 speed Carroll has a 99 steal attribute. This makes him incredibly fast and spectacular at stealing bases.

Bubba Thompson (91 OVR)

Speed: 99

Team: Minnesota Twins

Position: Outfielder

Bubba Thompson possesses an incredible 99 speed in MLB The Show 24, and the Minnesota Twins Outfielder is almost as fast as the Flash.

Thompson sits in second place on this list because of his equally impressive 99 steal attribute. So if you are pitching and Thompson is on-base be very careful.

Trea Turner (92 OVR)

Speed: 99

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: Infielder

Another year another 99 speed for Trea Turner in MLB The Show. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar Infielder continues to be among the fastest players in the game, and rightly so.

Turner also has a great 92 steal attribute, making him one of the best base stealers in the game as well.

Jorge Mateo (76 OVR)

Speed: 99

Team: Baltimore Orioles

Position: Infielder

Similar to Turner, Jorge Mateo is also making the top five fastest players for the second year in a row. The Baltimore Orioles Infielder also boosts an impressive 99 speed and is the last player of the 99 speed club in MLB The Show 24.

Mateo's 91 steal attribute also makes him a dangerous base stealer and a player you always need to have your eyes on.

Esteury Ruiz (67 OVR)

Speed: 94

Team: Oakland Athletics

Position: Outfielder

Closing the top five fastest players in MLB The Show 24 we have Esteury Ruiz with 94 speed.

The Oakland Athletics Outfielder also has an incredible 99 steal attribute, making him a threat every time he is on base.

