Find out everything about the popular Franchise mode.

20 Feb 2024 5:49 PM +00:00

The Franchise mode is returning in MLB The Show 24, and will once again allow players to take control of their favourite team.

Players will be able to take full control of their team's operations, with the main goal being building a team capable of winning a World Series title.

So let's find out everything about the Franchise mode in MLB The Show 24.

What is Franchise mode?

As mentioned above, Franchise is a mode where players can take full control of a team's operations. Players can pick a team, manage the squad, control the scouting department, make financial changes and either play or simulate the games.

click to enlarge + 2

The main goal is to build a team capable of winning the World Series title. This can be done by making spectacular trades that strengthen your team, finding the next Babe Ruth through your scouting department, or hiring a better coaching staff.

All of this is under your control and all the decision-making is up to you.

Expected Franchise mode features in MLB The Show 24

As of right now, no new feature has been announced for the Franchise mode, and unfortunately, we don't expect that to change anytime soon. We expect the Franchise mode in MLB The Show 24 to be very similar, if not the same, as in the previous edition.

The training, coaching staff, scouting, drafting, trades and budget features will all be there. Players will still have the ability to either simulate or play the games, as was mentioned above.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show

However, we don't expect any of these features to undergo slight changes, let alone present something brand-new and exciting. The features will most likely have the same options they had last year, with the updated rosters and contracts most likely being the biggest changes to the mode.

That doesn't mean the mode won't be worth playing. If you want to know what it feels like to be a general manager, the Franchise mode provides an enjoyable and immersive experience.

We will update this article with any new information that is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty: Everything you need to know about the game mode|MLB The Show 24: Negro Leagues Edition revealed!|MLB The Show 24 Companion App: Expected release date & potential features|Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?|MLB The Show 24: Community disappointed with cover athlete choice.

For more articles like this, take a look at our MLB The Show page.