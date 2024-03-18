Slide into success by mastering baserunning in MLB The Show 24.

Take a strategic journey into the world of MLB The Show 24, the game that allows you to create a winning team using an authentic roster of real-life players.

While it is true that it is fun to hit home runs, good scoring requires more than just being a power hitter. Strategic baserunning is one of the most important things that can help you to consistently increase your runs and win games.

Hence mastering baserunning is crucial in MLB The Show 24 because knowing its importance and using it smartly might greatly improve your team’s performance. Jump right into our in-depth guide and find out more about baserunning in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 Baserunning guide

In MLB The Show 24, baserunning is more than just moving from one base to another, it's a strategic move that can determine the direction of a game. You should always take a look at your surroundings and at the inner workings of baserunning to become a master of the baserunning technique.

The very first thing is to consider the skills of your players, especially their speed. Some are fast runners, and then some know how to work the bases. Knowing your player's talents will play a crucial role in your decision-making on whether to take the extra base or attempt the steal.

Additionally, baserunning isn't purely about individual skill, it's also about recognizing and capitalizing on the opportunities. Always be vigilant for possibilities to move up a base on a ground ball or a wild pitch. If you are not vigilant enough, there are high chances that you might get tagged out.

Lastly, if the hitter hits a fly ball, evaluate whether your speed is good enough to reach the next base. In short, it is recommended to keep practising in the practice mode to ensure you master baserunning in MLB The Show 24.

Baserunning controls

Before strategizing your move you will have to learn how to send the runners out to the base, pull them back, and slide into bases like a pro. These things sound easy, but once you start doing them, you will see that performance is all about small things.

The game offers three different control modes including Analog, Button, and Auto base running.

In Analog, you use the left stick to select your base character and then use the buttons to send him down to the base, while in Button, you use buttons to select your runner and then use the D-Pad to send him to the desired base.

You can further control your runner by using the following commands:

Press LB or L1 to advance to the next base.

Press RB or R1 to return to the base.

Press LT or L2 to steal a base.

Press RT or R2 to stop the runner.

Press and Hold LT or L2 to steal early before the pitcher begins.

We hope this article was useful and helped you master the art of Baserunning, which is quite important and can win you a plethora of games.

