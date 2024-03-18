Uncover the best fielders in MLB The Show 24 Franchise mode.

Good fielders in baseball help prevent runs, support pitchers, and provide versatility to teams, and that is no different in MLB The Show 24.

Fielders should be quick on their feet and have good hand-eye coordination to react instinctively. They should also have a very strong arm to make long throws to the infield to get runners out.

The right fielder can turn the whole game around. So here is a list of the five best fielders in MLB The Show 24, who can perform the perfect fielding for your Franchise mode strategy.

MLB The Show 24 best fielders

Fielding in baseball is not just about catching the ball hit by the batter and preventing the other team from scoring runs. It also needs the players to use different techniques based on the situation.

Here we have a list of the best fielders in MLB The Show 24 Franchise mode, who have mastered the art of fielding. So let's take a look at them.

Ke’Bryan Hayes

Ke'Bryan Hayes is probably the best fielder in MLB The Show 24. The 27-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates player started his journey into the league in 2020.

Last year, he won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the NL third baseman. All this with a batting average of .271, 15 HRs, and a fielding average of .984.

All of these stats explain his astonishing 99 fielding attribute, which makes him the best fielder in the franchise mode.

Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman plays for the St. Louis Cardinals and also represents the South Korean national baseball team. He was the only Cardinals player to be nominated for the Gold Glove Award for utility players in 2023.

Edman has previously earned a Gold Glove and a Fielding Bible Award. He is very talented and that is why he possesses 94 fielding, 89 accuracy and 82 reactions. If you need a great fielder to take your Franchise squad to the next level, then you have to consider Edman.

Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado isn't only among the elite fielders in the MLB The Show 24, but he's also among the best players in the game. Similar to Edman, he is also from the St. Louis Cardinals and is known widely as an elite third baseman who plays both offensively and defensively.

Nolan has an illustrious career, winning 10 Golden Gloves, 6 Platinum Gloves, and appearing in 7 All-Star games. Being among the best baseball players, he has a batting average of .266 with 149 HR's and a fielding percentage of .973.

That's why it isn't surprising to see him having an impressive 90 fielding attribute in MLB The Show 24.

Jose Trevino

Jose Trevino currently plays for the New York Yankees and has previously played for the Texas Rangers. In 2022, the player was an all-star and won the Fielding Bible Award, Gold Glove Award, and Platinum Glove Award.

In 2023, the player had a rough batting average of .210 with 4 HRs but compensated it with a fielding average of .993. He has an impressive 90 fielding and 91 reactions in MLB The Show 24, which makes him a superstar fielder.

Byron Buxton

Last but not least, we have Byron Buxton closing the top five. He plays for the Minnesota Twins and has won several awards, including one Golden Glove, one Platinum Glove, and one All-Star appearance.

Since entering the league, he has been one of the best Fielders in MLB. He had a rough batting average of .224 in 2022 and .207 in 2023. However, he filled the void with 28 HRs in 2022 and 63 HRs in 2023.

In MLB The Show 24, Buxton possesses an 80 fielding, 80 arm strength and 78 accuracy.

