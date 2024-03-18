Find out which are the best Team Affinity cards in MLB The Show 24 and why.

MLB The Show 24 is finally here and it delivers baseball fans an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. The popular Team Affinity program has already arrived at Diamond Dynasty, and it brought 30 great cards to the mode.

All of these cards possess great attributes or unique quirks and are a great addition to users' squads this early in the game. However, with 30 cards, it can be difficult to choose which ones to pick first.

That's why we took a close look at all the MLB The Show 24 Team Affinity cards, their attributes and quirks, and found out which is the best card of each division. So let's take a look at them.

Best Team Affinity season 1 cards

As mentioned above, we took a very detailed look at all the Team Affinity season 1 cards and their attributes. This was done to find out which is the best card in each of the six divisions and make it easier for players to know who to pick first. The Team Affinity program is full of great cards!

It's worth noting that, all the Team Affinity cards have great attributes, especially this early in the game, but some stand out. These specific cards can help you complete the program missions in a faster way, while also holding their own in online ranked games.

So let's take a look at the best Team Affinity cards in season 1 chapter 1.

Gary Sánchez - AL East

The AL East has five great cards but there is one that clearly stands out, and that is the card of the San Diego Padres star Gary Sánchez. Sánchez possesses some incredible hitting and fielding attributes, making him a great player on the plate but also when fielding.

He has astonishing power and contact, great fielding attributes, especially his 97 arm strength, and his "catcher pop time" quirk makes him very effective at throwing out runners. Despite only having 54 clutch his remaining hitting attributes more than make up for it.

Brian Dozier - AL Central

Brian Dozier is the best Team Affinity card in the AL Central division. The ex-Minnesota Twins superstar has great hitting attributes, with 101 power versus lefties, 89 power versus righties and 81 contact against lefties.

However, Dozier isn't only good at the plate since he also possesses some decent fielding attributes, which makes him a quite versatile player. His clutch attribute is quite low, but he has some good quirks that outweigh that.

José Leclerc - AL West

Do you need a good closing pitcher? Then look no further than José Leclerc. The Rangers pitcher has some insane attributes, with 121 H/9, 103 K/9, 99 velocity and 98 clutch.

He has some incredibly fast pitches, especially his sinker and fastball, and his one of the best closing pitchers in the game right now. His 54 BB/9 would be a little worrying if it weren't for all the spectacular pitching stats listed above.

When it comes to Team Affinity AL West cards José Leclerc is the one you want to pick.

Billy Wagner - NL East

Another great closing pitcher makes the list, and this time it's none other than Billy "the Kid" Wagner, the Houston Astros legend. Similar to Leclerc, Wagner's pitching attributes are spectacular.

He has 116 H/9, 90 HR/9, 93 break, and 73 BB/9, which is slightly better than Leclerc. So good luck trying to score when Wagner is at the mound. Furthermore, he also possesses an impressive 88 arm strength. sure you pick

Yasmani Grandal - NL Central

Good hitting, great fielding and good reactions make Yasmani Grandal the card to pick in the NL Central. Grandal has an astonishing 122 disc, 99 power versus lefties, and a decent 73 clutch.

When it comes to fielding, Grandal attributes are equally impressive, with 87 fielding, 89 reactions and 79 accuracy. Unfortunately, Grandal has no quirks but that is the only downside of this card. He is a very versatile player who can impact the game in a plethora of ways.

Charlie Blackmon - NL West

Last but certainly not least, we have Charlie Blackmon. Blackmon's hitting attributes are impressive, as he has great contact versus righties and lefties, and possesses an astonishing 125 clutch. So if you desperately need to score or the game is on the line, just call Blackmon.

Blackmon fielding attributes are nothing to brag about, and he also only has one quirk. Despite that, his spectacular hitting attributes make him the best card in the NL West.

We hope this article made it easier for you to choose which Team Affinity cards you will pick first, and we wish you good luck in the diamond.

