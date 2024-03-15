Hit the ball out of the park with our hitting settings.

MLB The Show 24 is here and you can finally pick your control and enter the diamond.

However, before you start your journey on RTTS or battle against other players in Diamond Dynasty, you need to know which are the best hitting settings in MLB The Show 24, as they will give you a huge advantage over the competition.

So let's find out which are the best hitting settings in MLB The Show 24.

Best hitting settings in MLB The Show 24

As mentioned above, having the best hitting settings in the game will give you a huge advantage over your opponents. In some cases, these settings can even be the difference between a win or a loss.

There are many hitting settings in MLB The Show 24, but swing input and hitting interface are the most important, so let's start with them.

If you want to constantly make contact with the ball, and score plenty of home runs, we advise you to use the Buttons option on swing input. As for the hitting interface, Zone is by far the best option as it provides control over where you hit the ball.

Baserrunign is also quite important, and we suggest you choose the Analog Select option, as it's the most intuitive one.

Best PCI settings in MLB The Show 24

You can edit the PCI Settings in a plethora of ways in MLB The Show 24. PCI settings are more about personal preference, so make sure to try some out until you find the perfect one for you.

Despite that, we have found a lot of success with the set of PCI settings you can see below, so make sure you at least give them a try.

PCI Anchor: Preset

Preset PCI Anchor Reset: Batter

Batter PCI Anchor Dots: On

On Plate Coverage Indicator: On

On PCI Center: Altitude

Altitude PCI Inner: Basic

Basic PCI Outer: None

None PCI Color: Orange

Orange PCI Transparency: 100%

100% PCI Fadeout: None

As mentioned above, PCI Settings are mainly about personal preference, so don't be scared to make some tweaks to our settings.

Best hitting view in MLB The Show 24

All the hitting options we mentioned above are very important, but none of them plays such a key role as hitting view. Chancing the hitting view can make it significantly easier to spot what pitch was thrown, and also makes it easier to connect with the ball.

A great hitting view will help you easily realize which balls are in or out of the strike zone, and will also significantly improve your batting average. However, similar to the PCI settings, what works great for us might not be the best fit for you.

We recommend you use the Strike Zone 2 hitting view, but there are many hitting views in MLB The Show 24 you can try out, so make sure to do that.

