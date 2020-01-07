MLB The Show 20: Absolutely everything you need to know – Cover athlete, release, consoles, pre-order & special edition info

The closed beta of MLB The Show 20 launches next week, giving lucky gamers the first real look at the 15th anniversary MLB The Show.

We could not be more excited for MLB The Show 20‘s 15th Anniversary. You can look forward to a lot of new features in The Show 20 – a new class of Legends join the roster, as well as some new ways to play with your friends!

Chicago Cubs superstar Javier “El Mago” Baez is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 20, becoming the first member of the Cubs to grace the cover of the game.

Even last year’s cover athlete, Bryce Harper, is a massive fan and can’t wait for the game to release. Follow the piece below for more information on the game.

Cover Athlete

COVER STAR: Javier Baez in action for the Cubs in The Show 19

“El Mago”, which translates to “the magician”, is a suitable nickname for a player who has dazzled the baseball world with his defense and hitting for years and years on end.

Whether Baez is stealing a base by evading a tag, making impossible catches look easy or pulling off his signature no look tag – his skills are unparalleled and he always does it with swagger.

Báez also produces at the plate too, hitting 34 home runs in 2018 with a .290 batting average.

Here’s what Baez had to say about the honor along with a look at the cover athlete:

Release date

The game releases on March 17, 2020, exclusively on PlayStation 4. If you are loyal to Xbox, you’ll have to wait until the Easter holidays have passed in 2020.

Closed Beta

The closed beta runs January 14-20, and the gamers who’ll get to play will find out on their PS4 dashboard on January 13 and can download the game then, ahead of the beta’s launch.

Player ratings and team ratings won’t be final, but three online modes and player-vs-CPU Diamond Dynasty will be available.

Early Access

We’re also excited to make another announcement that will make fans of The Show happy. Early Access Weekend is back! Those who pre-order any of the collector’s editions (below) will get access to the game four days early starting on March 13, 2020.

Pre-Order

PRE-ORDER: There are plenty of options when it comes to pre-ordering The Show 20.

Pre-orders are already available for the game from as little as $59.99, so here’s what you get when you pre-order the Standard Edition:

1x Gold Choice Pack

5,000 Stubs

Early Access

There are also details on the MVP Edition, the 15th Anniversary Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition, where you can get more bang for your buck:

MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition ($79.99)

Double Dailies

30x Avatars

1x Diamond Variety Pack

2x Gold Choice Pack

10x Show Packs

10,000 Stubs

Early Access

15th Anniversary Edition ($99.99)

Limited Edition Steelbook

25,000 Stubs

Early Access

Double Dailies

30x Avatars

1x Diamond Variety Pack

2x Gold Variety pack

20x The show Pack

Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Double Dailies

30x Avatars

2x Diamond Variety Pack

5x Gold Choice Pack

20x Show Pack

25,000 Stubs

Early Access

Over the past five years, The Show has been the most consistent sports franchise on the market, and we hope it can continue in 2020 with the same energy.