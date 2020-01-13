PS5 E3 2020: Are Sony planning to snub the popular trade show yet again?

2020 is an exciting year for gaming fans as we build up towards the highly anticipated releases of both Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Microsoft have already confirmed that they are sending a team to the popular gaming trade show, E3, to promote their new console.

However, after Sony were a no-show at E3 last year, will they make a return to promote the PS5?

Sony No-Show

Well, it turns out that Sony have no plans to make an appearance at E3 2020, despite the upcoming release of the PS5!

Industry analyst Michael Pachter (Video Game Chronicle) has stated,

“As far as I know, they don’t plan to attend. I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but am sceptical”.

Pachter’s concerns are well-founded as it’s fair to say that Sony really haven’t revealed much of the PS5 to us as of yet.

What does this mean?

Evidently, the electronics company feel confident enough in their internal promotion that they feel they don’t need to attend E3.

This likely means that we will see Sony host a private event purely for the launch of the PS5, in which they will give us an extensive break down of the next-gen console.

