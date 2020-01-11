MLB The Show 20 Gameplay: Improvements, Beta, release date, editions, & everything you need to know

As the calendar turned to January the countdown to baseball season began.

It’s not long until pitchers and catchers report for spring training, and it isn’t long until MLB The Show 20 comes to the PS4.

The Show 19 was extremely well received by fans and critics alike, so hopes are high for the next instalment in the franchise.

You can find out everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20 here.

The gameplay was superb last year, but improvements are expected with each new release.

So what can SIE San Diego do to up the gameplay in MLB The Show 20?

Fielding mechanics

LINING UP THE BALL: Fielding can be tricky

Fielding is often the forgotten part of baseball. The focus is on the pitcher and hitter so much that the glove work in the field rarely gets talked about.

Last year’s fielding mechanics were solid, but they were far from perfect. Diving catches were an impossibility, while camera angles made chasing down fly balls tricky.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 11 – release date, Royale Pass price & more

By no means should it be easy, but the fielding needs to be more accessible and predictable. The addition of collisions between fielders should be added too. It is a real life risk on fly balls and would bring that extra touch of realism, and fun, to fielding.

Hitting

TIMING: It’s too easy to survive with bad timing in The Show 19

A lot has been said about the hitting window. Too often in The Show 19 would a swing that is labeled “too early” or “too often” make contact and extend an at-bat.

READ MORE: GTA Online: Weekly update – new cars, missions & more

Maybe this is acceptable at lower levels of difficulty, but when the experienced player bumps up the opposition it would be nice to see poorly timed swings truly punished.

Closed beta

ACE: Players are eager to step onto the mound in The Show 20

MLB The Show 20’s beta will drop shortly, but only a lucky few will get access to it on 14 January for a week.

The beta will allow players to experience three online multiplayer modes – Events, Battle Royale, and Play with Friends – along with The Show’s Diamond Dynasty mode against the CPU.

READ MORE: The Last of Us Part II: Will Factions make a return?

There is a very strict restriction on sharing content so the wider audience won’t get to see the new gameplay. Which brings us to…

Open beta

There are no plans right now to hold an open beta, but having one would certainly help lift the lid on what is usually a quality game.

Last year there was a closed alpha, so SIE San Diego have become a little more open about the process and testing out their new ideas, but the community is dying for a taste of the new game as excitement ramps up for the new baseball season.