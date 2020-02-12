MLB The Show 20 RTTS: New trailer shows off new features and tweaks to popular game mode

We are just a few weeks away from the release of MLB The Show 20. Which means more and more information is steadily coming out about the new game from SIE San Diego Studios.

We had two live streams last week that detailed some gameplay changes, and now there is another trailer talking all about Road To The Show.

So what do we know about this journey from minor league nobody to World Series champion?

Relationships matter

MAKE CONNECTIONS: Build relationships with teammates to see improvements

In Road To The Show you only get to control one player, you. This leaves a lot of work to be done by the rest of the roster to make sure the team picks up crucial wins.

To get the best out of your teammates, and yourself, you need to build up relationships with them. This was present in last year’s game, but will have a bigger impact on player performance now, so don’t ignore the off-the-field stuff!

New challenges & high leverage moments

Not every at-bat can be a game-changing moment, but those that are will be highlighted this year.

Not only that, but the challenges will be more appropriate to the situation and help you impact your teams’ win expectancy.

You can also choose your challenge based on what attribute or characteristic you want to improve.

Rewards are greater for beating Boss Battles, and will help you level up faster and push your way toward the big leagues.

Pre-Order

You can pre-order MLB The Show 20 here. The Standard Edition is released on 17 March 2020, but any of the higher editions will give you early access to the game, allowing you to step up to the plate on 13 March.