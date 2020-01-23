MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: What we learned from the trailer – Showdown, Legends and more

Pitchers and catchers are reporting for Spring Training in a matter of weeks, and with the release of MLB The Show 20’s first trailer excitement in the baseball community is sky high.

This year’s MLB The Show is setting up to be extra special as it is the 15th Anniversary of San Diego Studios baseball sim, and extends their time as the premier baseball game developer.

The fastest growing feature in The Show is Diamond Dynasty, baseball’s version of the trading card game mode.

It is rapidly becoming THE game mode on The Show, and with this year’s game being such an occasion is undoubtedly going to be flooded with improvements and new content.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20

The trailer teased a lot of content, including new DD features, so what exactly did we learn?

Showdown and new game modes

WHO DIS?: DD is set to see new game modes and content

By far the main takeaway from the trailer, as far as DD is concerned, is the introduction of a brand new game mode called Showdown.

Unfortunately we don’t see anything more than an emblem for the mode, and the proceeding gameplay doesn’t seem specific to any game mode.

READ MORE: Houston Astros player rating predictions

Thankfully, with the release of the trailer, San Diego Studios also released the full developer livestream schedule, which confirmed Showdown was a DD game mode and tells us we’ll have more information about DD’s Showdown and content on March 7.

An extra nugget from the trailer was the number of game mode emblems seemed to show prior to Showdown. Does this mean there are several new modes that we are yet to know the name of?

Legends

BIG PAPI: A new wave of legends are hitting MLB The Show 20

A sizeable aspect of the trailer was the reveal of a few of the Legends we can expect to see in the new wave of greats entering the game.

READ MORE: Boston Red Sox player rating predictions

Throughout the trailer we saw legends taking the field. John Franco, Mariano Rivera, Shane Victorino, David Ortiz, Gary Sheffield and Ken Griffey Jr. all made appearances.

Like Showdown, we will be getting a lot more information about the new legends come March 7 when the developers break down everything we need to know about the new legends coming to MLB The Show 20.

NOW WATCH BELOW: MLB The Show 20’s gameplay reveal trailer

Unfortunately, other than Showdown and new legends we didn’t get much information that relates to DD from the trailer. Obviously the gameplay will impact DD, so it is worth noting that more challenging fielding will make fielding ratings even more important for your DD team.

READ MORE: Oakland Athletics player rating predictions