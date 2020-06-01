Minecraft Dungeons – How to find the Diamond Sword: Guide, Tips, Location and more

This immense power can be yours! But how can you get your hands on the ultimate weapon in the game?

This iconic weapon is out there, but how do you find the diamond sword in Minecraft Dungeons?

How to find the Diamond Sword

If you’re a fan of Minecraft, you’ll most likely know about the diamond sword.

As the name suggests, it’s a powerful weapon made from the hardest substance in the world…and one of the most valuable!

But stumbling across a diamond sword is not so easy in Minecraft Dungeons. Here’s what you should do to up your chances!

GO AHEAD AND BE EXTRA! With melee damage that is…

Diamond Sword Location

In the game, weapon drops are largely at random. That means that there is no set location in Minecraft Dungeons to find the diamond sword.

The weapon can be dropped by an enemy, a loot pig, or a treasure chest.

That being said, there are certain areas that you’ll be more likely to find it.

One such area is Creeper Woods, which also has a ton of secrets to find.

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons Creeper Woods Secrets Guide

If you’re playing through the game on a lower difficulty, it may be less likely that you’ll discover the diamond sword at a high level.

However, if you return to the level and crank up the difficulty setting, you may be in with a chance to get your coveted high-level diamond sword.

But is it worth the trouble?

How good is the Diamond Sword?

The sword is definitely up there with our list of the best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, as it deals extra damage as a perk.

However, it’s what you do with the enchantments that really makes it shine!

Check out our guide to enchanting here to spark some ideas.

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND! Simultaneously destroy and amaze your foes!

For everything Minecraft Dungeons, from secrets and rune locations to boss guides, or even all the latest news on upcoming DLCs, be sure to check back in with us!