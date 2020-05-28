Minecraft Dungeons Redstone Monstrosity Boss: How to beat it, Fiery Forge, tactics, arena battle, artifacts, weapons & more

One of the toughest bosses requires smart use of your surroundings. Here’s how to beat the Monstrosity.

Boss battles are a part of any good dungeon crawler, and Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t disappoint when it comes to big end-of-level combat zones!

One of the toughest bosses out there is the Redstone Monstrosity.

Here’s how you can beat it.

Redstone Monstrosity

This enormous boss is found at the end of the Fiery Forge level.

A hulking beast, the Redstone Monstrosity is a close-range tank of a boss that summons Redstone Cubes to harass you.

BIG BRUTE: The Redstone Monstrosity is an intimidating boss

It’s no easy feat to win this battle, but it can be done if you are smart about your tactics.

Tactics

The arena for this battle is mercifully large. You need to use this to your advantage and keep your distance from the Redstone Monstrosity because getting too close is a sure-fire way to a quick defeat.

Dodded around the battlefield are columns that you can activate into a + signed explosion. These are your best friend when it comes to this fight. Get the Redstone Monstrosity into the path of fire and activate the column.

ENVIRONMENT DAMAGE: The pillars will send fire down the trenches

It won’t knock a huge amount of health off, but it will deal more damage than a volley of arrows or risky melee attack and there are several columns that you can activate in turn.

The Redstone Cubes aren’t too dangerous, but they can swarm you and cause problems. Again the best tactic here is to create some distance so you can beat them in batches. Use melee attacks on them to save your arrows for the Monstrosity.

Best artifacts to use

Artifacts are always useful in boss fights, and here is no different.

In an ideal world you’ll have a Totem of Regeneration to help heal you if needed.

Along with the Flaming Quiver to deal some extra damage to your foe, you’ll want something to help you move quickly. Either the Boots of Swiftness or Light Feather can be very useful here.

