Minecraft Dungeons: Best Enchantments - Weapons, Armour, Gear, Salvage Points & More

Minecraft Dungeons is set to introduce a new direction to the iconic series, with an RPG experience centred around fighting mobs and grinding for gear.
In Mojang’s upcoming hack-and-slash spinoff, you will be able to enchant all your weapons and armour and give your gear special abilities.
As you collect better gear, you’ll also be able to salvage your old items to earn back any enchantment points you spent on it - but we'll cover that at the end.
Continue reading for the best enchantments we've found in Minecraft Dungeons.
Best Weapon Enchantments
Each enchantment will have a special trait to apply to your weapon or armour.
MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: There are so many different enchantments to choose from, offering Tier 1, 2 and 3 level abilities
Players can also improve on each enchantment by using enchantment points to increase its tier.
Weakening
Your attacks decrease the attack damage of all nearby enemies for five seconds.
Prospector
Find more Emeralds on fallen enemies.
Fire Aspect
Sets mobs on fire for three seconds dealing damage over time.
Committed
Deal increased damage against already wounded enemies.
Multishot
Grants the chance to fire five arrows at once.
Rampaging
After defeating a mob, there is a 10% chance to increase your attack speed by +50% for a short time.
Looting
Increases the chance for mobs to drop consumables.
Best Armour Enchantments
To use enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons, head to the main camp and bring up the inventory screen.
PROTECTION: Armour enchantments are arguably more important than any offensive enchantments
It’s best to do this at the main camp and not while you’re mid-level, so you don't get blindsided by a group of marauders.
Cowardice
While you are at full HP, you deal increased ranged and melee damage.
Health Synergy
When activating any artefact, you regain a small amount of health.
Fire Trail
Rolling creates a trail of fire behind you, which deals damage to mobs for four seconds
Deflect
Grants a small chance to deflect incoming projectiles.
Explorer
For every one hundred blocks explored on the map, you regain a small amount of health.
Speed Synergy
When activating any artefact, you gain +20% movement speed for a short time.
Surprise Gift
Whenever you use a healing potion, you sometimes create random consumables.
Salvage Enchantment Points
Every time you level up, you’ll get an enchantment point.
INVENTORY: This is where all of your gear is stored
From your inventory, you’ll spend these points to unlock (random) perks on your armour and weapons.
And you don’t have to horde these points waiting for better gear!
When you salvage a piece of enchanted gear, you’ll get some emeralds and all of the enchantment points back.
That means you can swap out gear and immediately enchant it.