Minecraft PS5: Is Minecraft coming to PlayStation 5? PS5 Edition, next-gen, Minecraft 2020, & more

Will we get a special new edition for Sony’s next-gen console? Or will Microsoft leave players high & dry?

Millions of players around the world have fallen in love with Minecraft over the years.

The ability to create, and recreate, in the wide-open sandbox world has fueled a generation of gamers.

With next-gen consoles on the way, what can PlayStation Minecraft players expect?

Minecraft PS5 Edition?

We got a new edition of the game, labeled as a PS4 edition, that allowed crossplay and cohesion into the Bedrock Edition. Will we get the same thing for PS5?

Well, maybe.

HELLO THERE: Who doesn’t love stumbling into a village?

The conflict comes from the fact that Microsoft owns Minecraft, and give its popularity might hold off on a PS5 Edition to try and convince gamers to switch to the new Xbox Series X when both the next-gen consoles drop later this year.

Will Minecraft be on the PS5?

That shouldn’t worry you too much though, as Minecraft will definitely be on the PS5.

Thanks to backward compatibility you will still be able to load up the PS4 Edition and enjoy Minecraft on your next-gen console.

What about Minecraft Dungeons?

The latest adventure in the Minecraft universe, Minecraft Dungeons takes you out of the sandbox and into a dungeon crawler style game.

FIGHT & EXPLORE: And eventually save the world!

Available on 26 May, 2020 on all consoles, you won’t have to worry about playing it on your PS5 thanks once again to backward compatibility.