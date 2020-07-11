Da Bears have struggled lately, but with some defensive superstars can they rate better in Madden 21?

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.Table of Contents

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA held a developer stream with great insight into new gameplay, also the trailer gave us a look at some new features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (84 OVR)

The Bears were an average team at the start of Madden 20 with an 84 OVR rating. This was out of balance, with an 88 defense and a woeful 76 offense. This is a fair reflection of their current roster and not much will change going into Madden 21;

Offense – 78 OVR

Defense – 87 OVR

READ MORE: Madden 21 Pre-order information

Khalil Mack (LOLB, 97 OVR)

The Bears outside linebacker had something of a quiet 2019 with just 8.5 sacks.

MONSTER: In Madden 20, Mack couldn’t be stopped

However, his combination of speed and raw power is tough to ignore for Madden rating adjusters. The former defensive player of the year will miss out on 99 club honors, but he will be up there.

Allen Robinson II (WR, 89 OVR)

At just 26 years of age, Robinson is only just coming into his prime and has established himself as the Bears #1 WR.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ball Carrier Stick Skills Gameplay feature

A decent 1,147 receiving yard season with 7 TDs, Robinson did nothing to suggest his rating will be another worse than he finished Madden 20 with.

Eddie Jackson (FS, 88 OVR)

Jackson burst onto the scene with the Bears in 2018 and made a name for himself with a huge season. He’s now one of the top FS’s in the league.

READ MORE: Madden 21 gameplay: EA need to address run/pass balance

However, 2019 was slightly more muted with just two interceptions and five pass deflections. At 26 years of age, he still has upside and will likely come into Madden 21 with a similar rating.

Akiem Hicks (LE, 86 OVR)

Hicks wasn’t happy with his rating last season, but the chances are it will be slightly lower for Madden 21.

BIG BOY: Hicks is perfect for the 3-4 Bears scheme

A star player for the Bears, Hicks missed 11 games last season due to injury so it will be hard for the rating adjusters to get him right. Expect a slight bump down without anything major.

Kyle Fuller (CB, 86 OVR)

A 2x Pro Bowler, this former 1st round pick has turned into the teams #1 CB and with good reason.

He had a career-high tackle performance last season as well as 12 pass deflections and 3 interceptions. He is a few more big plays away from being considered one of the best CBs in the league but he’s knocking at the door.

READ MORE: Madden 21 EA Play: Gameplay reveal, first look, ratings, trailer & more