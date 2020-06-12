These ball hawks are game changers in the secondary. So who are you going to want in Madden 21?

Madden 21 should be hitting shelves soon. And that means Madden 21 ratings are coming.

With a revealed, but not official, release date and some new features hinted at, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

They don’t always get the same recognition, nor the same sized contracts. But an elite FS can win games with turnovers and big open field tackles.

So who will patrol your secondary when it comes to Madden 21?

EA Play has been delayed a week but still set to go ahead, and with it comes the speculation of who the top players in Madden 21 will be.

Devin McCourty (92 OVR)

Devin McCourty is a Patriots legend. He has won three Super Bowls in his 10 seasons since they drafted him in the 1st round.

XFACTOR:

Even at 32, McCourty had a big 2019 season. He was tied 4th in the league with five interceptions and even added two forced fumbles. He might be slightly penalized for age, but FS is a position that is more about brains than speed.

Earl Thomas III (91 OVR)

A Super Bowl champion, Earl Thomas III was part of the Seahawks legion of boom and for some is one of the greatest safeties to play the game.

In 2019 he had another solid season with two interceptions and a forced fumble. He added two sacks for the first time in his career to add a new part of his game. It’s likely he will be downgraded slightly due to his age but he’s still going to be up there.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (91 OVR)

Fitzpatrick wasn’t happy with the Dolphins approach to the 2019 season and he made it clear. With a move to the Steelers he made a huge impression.

CHANGE OF SCENERY: As good as a rest

He went to the Pro Bowl due to his five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and nine pass deflections. At 23 years old, he is one of the most exciting young players at the position and the Steelers are very happy they got their man.

Kevin Byard (90 OVR)

Byard led the league in interceptions in 2017 and has been a ball hawk ever since.

His 2019 season was impressive. Like Fitzpatrick, he had five interceptions and nine pass deflections. But he also had over 80 tackles which are 20-30% more than most of his positional rivals. He should be in the conversation for the best FS.

Justin Simmons (90 OVR)

The Broncos fans have loved Simmons for a while now, but he’s starting to get recognized league-wide.

READ MORE: Madden 21 gameplay: EA need to address run/pass balance

He ended 2019 with four interceptions and a massive 15 pass deflections to continue to cement his legacy. Coming to his peak age, I would expect to see his name amongst the upgrades at the position.

Anthony Harris (89 OVR)

Harris arguably had the best season of any FS in 2019.

LEAGUE LEADER: No other player had more picks this season

Leading the league with six interceptions, he also added 11 pass deflections, 60 total tackles, and a defensive TD. A great mix of speed and size, Harris is likely to get a hefty stats bump coming into Madden 21.

Eddie Jackson (88 OVR)

Jackson burst onto the scene with the Bears in 2018 and made a name for himself with a huge season.

However, 2019 was slightly more muted with just two interceptions and five pass deflections. At 26 years of age, he still has upside and will likely to come into Madden 21 with a similar rating.

Marcus Williams (86 OVR)

Despite becoming a worldwide meme in his rookie season, Williams has been an asset to the Saints and performed well in 2019.

Tied 11th with four interceptions, Williams also came in with 13 pass deflections and a forced fumble. He has become a solid player for a great Saints team and will likely continue his rise and see an upgrade for Madden 21.

Micah Hyde (83 OVR)

Micah Hyde landed with the Bills in style in 2017 but has struggled to make the same impact since.

Despite racking up over 70 tackles, he only scooped one pick and two pass deflections in 2019. He will be downgraded in Madden 21 but it will still be high enough to make this list.

Budda Baker (83 OVR)

The 24-year-old has made the position his own for the Cardinals and continues to quietly impress fans.

Whilst he ended 2019 without an interception, he did lead the league with 104 solo tackles. The man is everywhere for the Cardinals and one of the best open-field tacklers there is. If he can add some turnovers to his game he could become elite.

READ MORE: Madden 21 EA Play: Gameplay reveal, first look, ratings, trailer & more