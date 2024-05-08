This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Are you itching for a new look for your main but holding out for the perfect deal? Your patience is about to pay off as the LoL Your Shop event has made its triumphant return, offering players the opportunity to snag coveted skins at discounted prices!

Although luck plays a role, don’t worry about ending up with a skin that's completely unrelated to your champion pool. The event takes into account your most frequently played champions, making sure that you have a chance to show off your skills with flair – all without breaking the bank! It's no wonder LoL players have been eagerly awaiting its return.

LoL Your Shop is Now Open!

LoL's Your Shop is a beloved periodic sale featuring champion skins at reduced prices, and it has just received its second run in 2024, on May 9. Offers are set to expire on June 5, 2024.

Credit: Riot Games

In this event, each player is offered six discounted skins (ranging from 20 to 70 percent), tailored specifically to them. Your Shop uses your in-game history over the past 6 months to curate these deals, prioritizing champions you play most. So there’s a high chance that you’ll be able to obtain a skin you’ve been eyeing at a discounted price!

How to Access Your Shop in LoL?

Look for the Your Shop tab in the LoL client. It's located at the top menu, with an icon shaped like cards, next to your Blue Essence and Riot Points. Click on it to reveal six cards, each hiding a discounted skin. Simply click on a card to reveal the offer underneath!

Credit: Riot Games

The listed price includes both the skin and the champion (if not already owned). Should the champion be part of the offer, its icon will be displayed on top of the skin. You can purchase the champion separately, which will then reduce the overall price.

What Skins Won’t Be Included In Your Shop?

While Your Shop offers fantastic deals, there are a few exceptions. Here's what you won't find:

Legendary Skins (Note: An in-game event may offer the chance to acquire a Legendary Skin in Your Shop, but this isn't typical. No Legendary Skins will be featured this time around.)

Ultimate Skins

Champions or skins released within 90 days of Your Shop's start time.

Limited Skins

Loot Exclusive Skins

Currently discounted skins

Skins not purchasable with RP (bundle exclusives, Victorious skins, Prestige skins, etc.)

When is the Next Your Shop?

While Riot hasn't set a fixed schedule, Your Shop has typically appeared five times a year since 2020. Players can expect it to return in July this year, following past trends (February, April/May, July, September, December).

This covers everything you need to know about LoL's Your Shop. With its personalized discounts and element of surprise, this event adds a fun layer of excitement to your LoL experience, so don’t miss out!

