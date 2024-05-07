LoL Season 14 Ranked Split 2 Start Date and MAJOR Changes

The first split of League of Legends Season 14 is drawing to a close, but the excitement continues with the launch of Split 2!

Get ready for a mid-season refresh, featuring not only sweeping item and rune overhauls, but also changes to the ranked experience specifically designed to make your climb more rewarding and less frustrating. These adjustments, ranging from placements to demotions, aim to get you to a rank that accurately reflects your skill level faster.

Eager to jump in? Here's when Split 2 of Season 14 begins and what exciting changes await!

When Does LoL Season 14 Ranked Split 2 start?

Don't miss your chance to climb before Split 1 ends! If you're nearing your ranked goals or aiming even higher, squeeze in those last games – Split 1 ends on May 14, 2024, at 11:59 PM (your server time).

Split 2 kicks off right after with Patch 14.10, starting at noon (your server time) on May 15, 2024!

Credit: Riot Games

Season 14 Ranked Split 2 Changes

Split 2 aims to address some of the biggest pain points for ranked players, including frequent negative LP gains, ranked climb fatigue, and demotion anxiety. Players can look forward to four major changes in Split 2:

Players can now place as high as Diamond III after provisional games (previously Emerald I in Split 1)

after provisional games (previously Emerald I in Split 1) Demotion protection between divisions is removed , meaning you'll transition smoothly between divisions based on LP gains and losses. (e.g., losing at 10 LP and losing 25 LP will move you to 85 LP in the division below).

, meaning you'll transition smoothly between divisions based on LP gains and losses. (e.g., losing at 10 LP and losing 25 LP will move you to 85 LP in the division below). Demotion from tiers (e.g., Silver IV to Bronze I) will place you at 25, 50, or 75 LP in the lower tier depending on your MMR at the time of demotion compared to your rank

in the lower tier depending on your MMR at the time of demotion compared to your rank Master Duo will be enabled in all regions except China and Korea (this stops at Grandmaster)

Get ready to dive into a more refined Ranked system in Split 2! Good luck and have fun!

Credit: Riot Games

Wondering how to claim the ranked rewards for Split 1 and Split 2? Look no further! Find out how to get Victorious Kog’Maw and Victorious Sona in our guide here.

Alongside these ranked changes is the arrival of four stunning new skins to the beloved Faerie Court skin line, featuring Lux, Soraka, Tristana, and Lillia. These skins will cost 1350 RP each.

Interested in learning more about LoL? We've got you covered! Check out all the major champion and system changes coming with the Patch 14.10 mid-season update. The LoL dev team revealed some exciting updates about what's on the horizon for 2024 in a Dev Update video, dive right into it here!

