LoL Lee Sin ASU: Release date, concept art, & more

A popular pick in both casual and competitive play for his high skill expression, Lee Sin (released in 2011!) suffers from outdated visuals. ASUs (Art and Sustainability Updates) address this by modernising a champion's visuals without changing gameplay. This means improvements to models, animations, VFX, and more.

With a rich collection of 15 skins (including 2 Legendaries), and with his visuals already receiving updates in Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra, his upcoming LoL ASU promises a long-awaited visual upgrade for PC players.

The dev team is targeting Patch 14.9 on 1 May 2024 for the release of Lee Sin’s ASU, while Teemo's ASU arrives later in Patch 14.20, scheduled for 9 October 2024.

Why is Lee Sin receiving ASU?

Lee Sin, a champion plagued by animation issues due to an outdated base rig, is receiving a well-deserved ASU (Art and Sustainability Update). The sheer number of skins he's amassed since his 2011 release has exacerbated these issues, leading to inconsistencies in body proportions and overall likeness. To address this, Riot Games is giving their iconic monk warrior a makeover to facilitate modernisation and accommodate future skins.

Currently, Lee Sin’s design struggles with a generic silhouette and unclear hitboxes. His ASU aims to fix these issues by fully integrating his iconic ponytail into his base model and enhancing readability through refined animations. (No more straying way outside of his hitbox during idle animations!)

A key challenge for the team is maintaining Lee Sin's gameplay feel for players who have mastered him. His current attacks appear floaty, and his martial arts lack grounding. The ASU aims to transform him into a “polished warrior monk” while preserving the core gameplay that his fans love. Expect revamped attacks that communicate more impact and satisfaction. Lee Sin's punches will soon feel like they truly pack weight!

The team is committed to delving deeper into the concept of Ionian martial arts, drawing inspiration from and consulting with real martial artists to make Lee Sin worthy of being the greatest martial artist in the realm. Special attention is being paid to skins like Muay Thai Lee Sin and Knockout Lee Sin, ensuring their unique gameplay experiences remain intact after the ASU.

Notably, the team promises to address player concerns about the excessive sounds and brightness of the popular Storm Dragon Lee Sin skin, improving gameplay clarity while still keeping him just "as cool as the original."

Lee Sin ASU concept art

Here’s some concept art for Lee Sin’s ASU, showcasing updated proportions and consistent visuals across Lee Sin’s skins to match his new ASU look:

Pool Party Lee Sin

Acolyte Lee Sin

Traditional Lee Sin

Players can expect a vast improvement in Lee Sin’s posture and overall anatomy, along with improved outfits, cooler hairstyles, and new glammed-up textures that are on par with LoL’s newer champions and skins in quality. This goes hand-in-hand with new, fluid animations and improved sound effects for a complete refresh!

