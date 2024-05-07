League of Legends’ ranked climb is notorious for its rollercoaster of highs and lows, demanding immense dedication from those who strive for the top. To recognize players on this arduous journey, Riot Games has a tradition of gifting exclusive Victorious skins to high achievers. Since these skins can't be bought, they're highly coveted!

The Victorious skin line imagines a world where champions have reached their ultimate potential. Here, they've conquered enemies, ascended to new heights, and achieved their wildest dreams; their blue and gold attire showcasing their hard-earned glory. For Season 14, the Victorious skins for the first two splits have already been revealed. Here's how you can claim your own piece of victory!

How to Get Victorious Kog'Maw and Sona in LoL?

In a recent dev update video, Riot Games revealed that Victorious Kog'Maw will be the ranked reward skin for Split 1 of Season 14, with Victorious Sona following in Split 2.

Credit: Riot Games Victorious Tryndamere - ranked reward for Season 13.

Traditionally, Victorious skins were granted to one of the most impactful champions of a given ranked season and were awarded to League players who reached Gold rank or higher. However, the system was revamped in 2023.

Now, earning Split Points is key. These points accumulate after each ranked game, allowing you to unlock the Victorious skin regardless of rank, though reaching Gold reduces the required points. Here's the breakdown:

Iron, Bronze, Silver : 1,600 Split Points

: 1,600 Split Points Gold and Above : 800 Split Points

: 800 Split Points Achieving Honor Level 2 or above is also mandatory to claim the Victorious skins

To earn Split Points, simply play Ranked Solo/Duo or Ranked Flex during the Ranked Split season. Victories grant 10 points, while losses award 6. Every game contributes to your progress!

Deadlines for Victorious Kog’Maw and Sona

The time to climb for Victorious Kog'Maw is almost over! Split 1 ends on May 14, 2024, at 11:59 PM (your server's local time). Make sure you've accumulated enough Split Points to claim this exclusive skin before the deadline hits.

Victorious Sona arrives in Split 2, which starts on May 15, 2024, at 12:00 PM (your server's local time). While an exact date isn't confirmed yet, Victorious Sona is expected to be unavailable around mid-September.

Credit: Riot Games Victorious Orianna - ranked reward for Season 8.

In an effort to improve the ranked experience and speed up the ranked climb, Riot Games has introduced a three-split ranked structure in 2024: January, May, and September 2024. This means that, from Season 14 onward, there will be three ranked resets per year, instead of just one.

Riot Games has acknowledged that the previous year-long ranked structure can feel like a real grind, with a long gap until a fresh climb. They also recognise that there is a down period at the end of the year where a lot of players want to play ranked but can't.

Another perk of the three-split system is the chance to earn three Victorious skins with every season. It's a fantastic way to showcase your dedication and collect these prestigious rewards!

For those who conquer all three splits and unlock all Victorious skins, Riot has prepared a special surprise! League players who achieve this feat will receive a unique border at the end of the year for each skin, reflecting their highest rank attained in Season 14. It's a badge of honor that celebrates your ranked journey in League of Legends.

