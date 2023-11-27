The ever-evolving MOBA, League of Legends, is set to introduce a new season in early 2024, and some changes have already been implemented in LoL Preseason 2024. In this guide, we will discuss the changes to Bot lane gameplay in LoL season 14.

We have previously talked about various changes, including those to dragons and Summoner's Rift. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the significant item reworks that will be introduced in LoL Season 14.

Additionally, terrain changes have become a hot topic among LoL fans, so let's take a closer look at the Bot lane changes.

Changes to Bot lane gameplay in LoL Season 14

Unlike the Top lane and Mid lane, changes to the Bot lane will not make botlaners happy. The first thing you’ll notice is that the developers added a new gank path on the Red team side. Prior to this change, it was only the Blue side that could be ganked easily from behind.

click to enlarge Bot lane

This change was done for the same reason as the Top lane changes. Trying to make both sides more symmetrical and eliminating any side-based advantages concerning gank protection and warding. Although the devs accomplished this, compared to the Top and Mid lane, the Bot lane is now the easiest to gank now.

New brush placement and destroyed wall

The second change the developers made was removing the brush from the right bank of the river. They replaced it with a small brush in the center. It may seem like a potentially good thing for spotting ganks early.

However, there is one additional change to the terrain in the river. The blue tri-brush area is now identical on both the blue and red sides. Earlier, it had a giant wall on each side, effectively forcing players to move to the river or take a very long detour to the enemy’s jungle. That wall has now been destroyed, leaving a much quicker path to take as an alternative to the river.

When you combine this new change with a new gank path on Bot lane, you see how suddenly Bot lane is looking a lot more vulnerable than before.

