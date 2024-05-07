LoL 14.10 Patch Preview: Release date, item changes, and more

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The LoL mid-season update, Patch 14.10, is poised to be a game-changer. Sweeping system changes are on the horizon, including comprehensive item and rune reworks. Brand new additions will be introduced alongside the removal of some older ones, promising a complete shakeup to the meta.

As always, Riot Games aims to maintain balance by reining in overpowered champions while making underperformers viable for ranked and pro play, all while keeping gameplay fresh and exciting. Patch 14.10 tackles all these goals head-on. With that said, let's dive right into what awaits us in the upcoming LoL Patch 14.10 update!

According to Riot’s official patch schedule, LoL Patch 14.10 is expected to hit live servers on May 15, 2024. It will first arrive on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST and gradually roll out to other regions throughout the day.

Here's a quick breakdown of the release times for different regions:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM BST (EUW)

3 AM CEST (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

LoL Patch 14.10 Highlights

ADC Item System Rework

Design Lead Phreak acknowledged that ADCs felt their items were weaker compared to other classes since Season 14 began. This, combined with the weak state of the ADC role overall, has led to a complete overhaul of the entire ADC item system in this upcoming patch! The key changes are as follows

Most items will now offer 25% Crit Chance

No "perfect" item: Items will now only provide two stats, such as Attack Damage-Critical Strike, Attack Speed-Critical Strike, or Attack Damage-Attack Speed (no longer all three)

Movement Speed becomes a core stat for ADCs

New non-Crit items will be introduced

Credit: Riot Games

Rune system overhaul

Patch 14.10 brings a major rune rework. Several runes, including Lethal Tempo and Predator, will be removed to make way for new ones. The removal of Lethal Tempo, in particular, goes hand-in-hand with the ADC system overhaul. Since Marksmen can’t rely solely on this rune for Attack Speed anymore, Attack Speed purchases through items become more important.

LoL 14.10 Patch Preview

It's important to note that these are preliminary changes based on early patch notes. The final adjustments and their specifics will be confirmed once the patch finishes its testing on PBE!

Here’s a preview of changes coming to League of Legends with the 14.10 patch update from

Champion Changes

Corki Rework

Base health increased from 610 to 640

Health growth reduced from 103 to 100

Base AD reduced from 61 to 55

Base AD growth increased from 28 to 30

Base attack speed increased from 0.638 to 0.644

Basic attack windup increased from 10% to 11.6%

Passive Package removed and no longer converts 80% of AD to magic damage

[NEW] Passive: Attacks now deal 15% additional true damage (Applies to crits and spellblade procs)

Q - Phosphorous Bomb

Q Missile Speed increased from 1000 to 1100

Q Cooldown changed from 8 seconds at all ranks to 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds

Q Mana Cost decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 to 60/65/70/75/80

W - Valkyrie

W Mana cost increased from 80 at all ranks to 80/85/90/95/100

[NEW] W now has a minimum range of 300 (Max Range unchanged at 600)

E - Gatling Gun

E Cooldown reduced from 16 to 12

E Mana cost increased from 50 at all ranks to 50/55/60/65/70

E Damage changed from 50% physical and magic to 100% physical

E Base damage reduced from 120-320 to 100-300

E Total Damage over 4 seconds: 120/170/220/270/320 (+240% Base AD) ⇒ 100/150/200/250/300 (+200% Base AD)

E Armor and Magic Resist Shred increased from 8/11/14/17/20 after 8 ticks to 12/15/18/12/24 after 4 ticks

E Now max shreds at 4 instead of 8

R - Missile Barrage

R Damage changed from magic to physical

R Mana cost increased from 20 to 35

R Max ammo reduced from 7 to 6

R Recharge time increased from 12/11/10 seconds ⇒ 20 seconds at all ranks

[NEW] R Basic Attacks refund 5 seconds of ammo recharge time

R Damage increased from 80/115/150 (+25/50/75% Total AD) (+12% AP) ⇒ 100/200/300 (+70% Total AD)

Item Changes

Removed items: Corrupting Potion, Mobility Boots, Kircheis Shard, Stormrazor, Anathema's Chains

[New item] Symbiotic Soles Recipe: Boots + 600 Gold = 900 Gold total Movement Speed: 35 Passive: Your Recall is empowered Quest: After traveling 150k units of distance, upgrades to Synchronized Soles

[New item] Fated Ashes Recipe: Amplifying Tome + 500 Gold = 900 Gold Ability Power: 40 Passive (Inflame): Ability damage burns enemies for 7 magic damage per second for 3 seconds, increased by 20 per second to monsters

[New Item] Scout's Slingshot Recipe: Dagger + 600 Gold = 900 Gold Attack Speed: 20% Passive (Magic Rock): Damaging a champion deals 40 magic damage (40 seconds cooldown, reduced by 1 second on attack)

[New Item] Overlord’s Bloodmail Recipe: Tunneler + Tunneler + 1000 Gold = 3300 Gold Health: 500 Attack Damage: 40 Passive (Tyranny): Gain 2% Base HP as AD Passive (Retribution): Gain up to 10% increased AD based on your missing health (maxes out at 70% missing health)

[New Item] Yun Tal Wildarrows Recipe: Pickaxe + Noonquiver + 925 Gold = 3200 Gold Crit Chance: 25% Attack Damage: 65 Passive (Big Sting): Crits deal 35% Total AD additional physical damage over 2 seconds

[New Item] Blackfire Torch Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fated Ashes + 700 Gold = 2800 Gold Ability Haste: 25 Ability Power: 90 Mana: 600 Passive (Baleful Blaze): Ability damage burns enemies for 20 (+4%AP) magic damage per second for 3 seconds, increased by 20 per second to monsters Passive (Blackfire): For each champion, and epic/large monster affected by Baleful Blaze, gain 4% AP

[New] Zephyr Now a boots item Recipe: BF Sword + Dagger + Dagger + 900 Gold = 2800 Gold ⇒ Berserker's Greaves + 2000 Gold = 3100 Gold

Plated Steelcaps Passive nerfed from 12% to 8% Cost reduced from 1100 to 1000 Armor increased from 20 to 25

Dagger Attack speed reduced from 12% to 10%

Bami’s Cinder Glowing Mote replaces 1 Ruby Crystal in recipe Cost reduced Health reduced Now grants 5 ability haste

Hearthbound Axe Long Sword replaces 1 Dagger in recipe Cost increased by 150 AD increased by 5 Attack speed reduced by 5%

Noonquiver Dagger replaced by Cloak Cost increased by 100 Now grants 20% critical strike chance instead of 15% attack speed AD reduced by 5 No longer deals 20 bonus damage to minions and monsters

Recurve Bow Damage changed from magic to physical

Verdant Barrier Cost reduced from 1700 to 1600

Zeal Crit chance increased from 15% to 20%

Bloodthirster REMOVED: No longer grants extra AD above 70% Health NEW: Now converts excess healing from lifesteal into an overshield, up to 50-400 linear decaying after 25 seconds out of combat Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now removed Attack Damage increased from 55 to 80

Collector Pickaxe replaced by BF Sword Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 55 to 60 Lethality decreased from 16 to 15

Essence Reaver Sheen replaced by BF sword Cost increased from 2900 to 3200 300 REMOVED: No longer a Spellblade item Passive: Basic attacks refund 15 (+15% Base AD) mana onhit Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Ability Haste increased from 20 to 25 Attack Damage increased from 60 to 65

Immortal Shieldbow Cloak and Vamp Scepter replaced by Noonquiver Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 50 to 55 Lifesteal used to be 12%, but now removed

Infinity Edge Cost increased from 3300 Gold to 3400 Gold Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 65 to 80

Kraken Slayer Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility replaced by Rectrix + Heathbound Axe Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now 25% NEW: Now grants +7% Movement Speed Attack Damage increased from 40 to 50 Attack Speed increased from 35% to 40% Passive Damage Amplification: up to 2x on third repeat trigger ⇒ up to 1.5x based on target missing health

Lord Dominik's Regards Armor Penetration increased from 35% to 40% Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage increased from 40 to 45 REMOVED: No longer deals increased damage based on target's max health advantage

Mercurial Scimitar Cloak of Agility replaced by Vampiric Scepter Cost increased from 3000 to 3300 Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now removed Now grants 10% lifesteal

Mortal Reminder Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25%

Navori Flickerblade Replaces Navori Quickblades Recipe changed from BF Sword + Caulfield's Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 300 Gold = 3300 Gold to Dagger + Zeal + Dagger + 900 Gold = 2600 Gold Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Cooldown Refund increased from 12% to 15% Ability Haste used to be 15, but now removed Attack Damage used to be 65, but now Removed NEW: Now grants +7% movement speed, +40% Attack speed

Phantom Dancer Recipe changed from Zeal + Rectrix + 800 Gold = 2800 Gold to Dagger + Zeal + Dagger + 900 Gold = 2600 Gold Movement Speed: 10% ⇒ 12% Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% Attack Damage used to be 20, but now removed Attack Speed increased from 30% to 60% REMOVED: No longer grants increased attack speed on attack

Rapid Firecannon Long Sword and Kircheis Shard replaced by Scout’s Slingshot Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600 Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25% AD used to be 30, but now removed Attack speed increased from 20% to 15%

Runaan’s Hurricane Recurve Bow replaced by Scout’s Slingshot Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600 REMOVED: No longer applies 30 onhit magic damage Bolt Total AD Scaling increased from 40% to 50% Crit Chance increased from 20% to 25%

Statikk Shiv Recipe changed from Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 300 Gold = 2900 Gold to Scout's Slingshot + Hearthbound Axe + 700 Gold = 2900 Gold Crit Chance used to be 20%, but now removed Attack Speed increased from 30% to 40% Passive: Killing enemies fires chain lightning that deals 90 magic damage hitting up to 6 additional targets (3-second cooldown). Lightning from filling champions deals 3x damage and has no cooldown

Blade of the Ruined King Onhit Damage decreased from 12% (Melee), 9% (Ranged) to 9% (Melee), 6% (Ranged) AD increased from 40 to 55 Attack speed increased increased from 25% to 30% Life steal increased from 8% to 10% Passive Slow Trigger changed from First Attack to Third Attack

Ravenous Hydra Cast Range: 325 ⇒ 350

Terminus Recurve Bow and BF Sword replaced by Hearthbound Axe AD reduced from 40 to 35 Attack speed increased from 30% to 35%

Abyssal Mask Cost reduced from 2400 to 2200 Aura radius increased from 550 to 600 MR shred changed from 5 +1.2% bonus HP to 20% MR

Hollow Radiance Now grants 10 ability haste Health reduced from 600 to 450

Knight’s Vow Now has Rejuvenation Bead in its recipe [NEW] Now grants 100% health regen per 5 seconds Damage redirect increased from 10% to 12% (Redirect no longer doubles if the linked ally is below 30% health)

Randuin’s Omen No longer has Rock Solid passive from Warden's Mail Slow increased from 55% to 70% Cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds Health reduced from 400 to 350 Armor increased from 55 to 75

Sunfire Aegis [NEW] Now grants 10 Ability Haste Health reduced from 500 to 350

Unending Despair Cooldown reduced from 7 seconds to 5 seconds

Warmog’s Armor Health increased from 750 to 1000 Health regen reduced from 200% to 100%

Winter’s Approach Ruby Crystal replaced by Giant’s Belt Health increased from 400 to 550 Health from mana changed from 8% total mana to 15% bonus mana

Zeke’s Convergence Glacial Buckler replaced by Cloth Armor and Null Magic Mantle 250 Mana removed Ability Haste reduced from 20 to 10 Health increased from 200 to 300 Armor reduced from 30 to 25 [NEW] Now grants 25 MR

Dawncore Bandleglass Mirror replaced by 2 Forbidden Idols Summoner Haste used to be 18, but now removed Ability Haste used to be 20, but now removed Mana Regen per 5 seconds decreased from 150% to 100% Innate AP increased from 40 to 60 Passive AP per 100% MP5 increased from 5 to 10 [NEW] Now grants +16 innate HSP

Liandry’s Torment Blasting Wand replaced by Fated Ashes

Luden’s Companion Base damage increased from 45to 60 Damage per charge increased from 35% to 50% Now gains all 6 charges immediately after 12 seconds, instead of 1 every 3

Voltaic Cyclosword Kircheis Shard replaced by 2 Long Swords

Shurelya’s Battlesong Passive movement speed reduced from 8% to 5% AP reduced from 55 to 50

Echoes of Helia Heal per shard increased from 40 to 75 Damage per shard increased from 45 to 60 Max shards reduced from 3 to 2



Credit: Riot Games

Rune Changes

Removed runes: Lethal Tempo, Overheal, Legend: Tenacity: Predator, Ingenious Hunter, Future’s Market, Minion Dematerializer

[New Rune] Jack of All Trades Inspiration Tree: Row 3 For each different stat gained from items, gain one Jack stack. Each stack grants you 1 Ability Haste. Gain bonus Adaptive Force at 5 and 10 stacks.

[New Rune] Cash Back Inspiration Tree: Row 1 Gain 6% Gold back when you purchase Legendary items

[New Rune] Legend: Haste Precision Tree: Row 2 Gain 1.5 ability haste for every Legend stack (max 10 stacks). Earn progress toward Legen stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.

[New Rune] Absorb Life Precision Tree: Row 1 Replaces Overheal Killing a target heals you for 2-17 linear

Press the Attack Burst Damage decreased from 40-180 linear to 40-160 linear Damage Amplification: +8% to all damage (including allies) to the target for 6 seconds ⇒ +8% to your damage to all targets for 5 seconds, refreshing in combat Cooldown adjusted from 6 seconds after triggering to 5 seconds out of combat

Fleet Footwork Base Healing decreased from 10-130 linear to 8-110 linear Movement Speed Duration increased from 1 second to 1.25 seconds

Cut Down Damage Amplification adjusted from to 5-15% at 10-100% target health advantage to 8% at 60% target health

Hail of Blades Attack Speed adjusted from 110% always to 110% Melee, 80% Ranged

Sudden Impact Cooldown increased from 4 to 10 REMOVED: No longer grants hybrid pen for 4 seconds after any damage within 5 seconds following mobility/stealth NEW: Now deals 20-80 linear true damage after the next attack or ability damage within 5 seconds following mobility/stealth

Relentless Hunter No longer grants 5 movement speed at 0 stacks

Font of Life Immobilizing enemies now heals the user and lowest HP ally for 10-50 HP, reduced to 70% for ranged

First Strike Bonus damage increased from 7% to 8% Base gold increased from 5 to 15 Gold from damage reduced from (Melee/Ranged) 100/70% to 50/35%

Time Warp Tonic No longer works on biscuits, mana items or grants 2% movement speed Immediate Potion Health Restore increased from 30% to 40% No longer reduces the lingering heal



Summoner Spell Changes

Barrier Shield increased from 105-411 linear for 2 seconds to 120-480 linear for 2.5 seconds

Cleanse Lingering Tenacity increased from 65% for 3 seconds to 75% for 3 seconds Cooldown increased from 210 seconds to 240 seconds

Exhaust Slow increased from 30% to 40% Cooldown increased from 210 to 240 seconds

Ghost Duration reduced from 15 seconds to 10 seconds Cooldown increased from 210 to 240 seconds

Heal Range increased from 835 to 900



Alongside these changes is the arrival of four stunning new skins to the beloved Faerie Court skin line, featuring Lux, Soraka, Tristana, and Lillia. These skins will cost 1350 RP each.

That's everything we know so far about the upcoming LoL 14.10 patch update. We'll update this page once more details are released, so stay tuned!

Can You Cleanse Skarner Ult? | Lee Sin ASU | How To Target Champions Only | 2XKO: Everything you need to know | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks