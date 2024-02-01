Huge changes are coming to the Rift.

A new LoL patch is on the horizon and it brings some important changes.

Patch 14.3 will introduce plenty of champion nerfs and buffs, tune lethality which has been incredibly strong since the start of Season 14, introduce item changes and plenty of other gameplay adjustments.

This patch will have a huge impact on the current LoL meta, with some champions returning to the spotlight. However, others will see their priority fall due to direct nerfs or item changes.

Without further ado let's find out everything about LoL patch 14.3.

The LoL patch 14.3 goes live on Wednesday, 7 February, according to the Riot Games patch schedule.

Patch 14.3 should launch at around 3pm PT/23pm GMT. However, this might change depending on your region and its respective time zone. So make sure to bear that in mind.

LoL Patch 14.3 expected champion changes

The final patch notes of patch 14.3 still haven't been released, as the patch is currently in the PBE. This means that some of the buffs or nerfs to champions can suffer slight alterations before the patch goes live.

However, the champions that will either be buffed or nerfed have already been confirmed. Only the full extent of they're specific buffs or nerfs is not yet known.

Azir, Brand, Karma, Rengar, Lillia, and Trundle will be struck by the nerf hammer. None of these nerfs come as a surprise since Karma is arguably the strongest champion in the game right now, Azir has been dominating pro-play, and Brand is one of the best junglers.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

When it comes to buffs, Nidalee, Pyke, Wukong, Zeri, and Ziggs, will be on the receiving end. Wukong buffs are targeted to make him stronger in the top lane, according to Riot Games developer Matt Leung-Harrison, while the remaining champions are simply too weak right now.

It's good to see that Zeri and Wukong especially are receiving some much-needed buffs. Both champions were incredibly strong at the end of Season 13 but have been among the worst-performing champions since Season 14 launched.

You can take a look at all the known champions' expected buffs and nerfs below.

Champions expected buffs

Nidalee Magic Resistance per level increased from 1.3 to 1.45 (E) Primal Surge heal increased from 35/50/65/80/95 (+27.5% AP) to 50/75/100/125/150 (+35% AP) (E) Primal Surge Bonus Attack Speed increased from 20/30/40/50/60% to 20/32.5/45/57.5/70%

Pyke Base Armor increased from 45 to 47 (Q) Bone Skewer mana cost reduced from 74/78/82/86/90 to 70/75/80/85/90 (W) Ghostwater Dive bonus Move Speed increased from 40% (+150% Lethality) to 45% (+200% Lethality) (E) Phantom Undertow base damage adjusted from 105/145/185/225/265 to 100/150/200/250/300

Zeri Changing recommended items from Experimental Hexplate + Navori Quickblades to Infinity Edge Base AD increased from 53 to 56 (R) Lightning Crash cooldown reduced from 100/85/70 to 80/75/70 seconds

Ziggs Base armor increased from 18 to 21 Armor per level increased from 4.5 to 4.7 (W) Satchel Charge cooldown reduced from 24/21/18/15/12 to 20/18/16/14/12 seconds



Champions expected nerfs

Azir Base HP regeneration reduced from 7 to 5 HP regeneration per level reduced from 0.75 to 0.6

Brand (Passive) Blaze monster damage ratio reduced from 220% to 200% (Q) Sear base damage reduced from 80/110/140/170/200 to 70/100/130/160/190

Karma (R-Q) Soulflare damage adjusted from 35/140/245/350 (+70% AP) to 40/130/220/310 (+50% AP)

Lillia (Passive) Dream-Laden Bough target's max HP damage AP ratio reduced from 1.5% per 100 AP to 1.25% per 100 AP (Q) Blooming Blows AP ratio reduced from 45% to 35%

Rengar Base HP reduced from 620 to 590 (Q) Savagery tAD ratio reduced from 0/5/10/15/20% to 0/3.75/7.5/11.25/15%

Trundle Base HP reduced from 686 to 650 (Q) Chomp base damage reduced from 20/40/60/80/100 to 10/30/50/70/90



Preview item changes

As mentioned above, patch 14.3 will also introduce plenty of item changes. These changes have the goal of balancing items since lethality items have been performing too well lately, while other items such as Guinsoo's and Essence Reaver have felt underwhelming.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games Varus is one of the strongest ADCs in the meta mainly because of how strong lethality is.

According to Matt Leung-Harrison, lethality is overpowered on marksman, and that's why they are nerfing Collector and Ghostblade. These two items were incredibly strong and pretty much every ADC in the game builds lethality right now, so these nerfs were more than necessary.

At the same time, buffs to items such as Guinsoo's Rageblade and Essence Reaver will give marksman other viable build paths.

You can take a look at all the items' expected buffs and nerfs below.

Item expected nerfs

Collector AD reduced from 60 to 55

Kaenic Rookern Magebane shield max HP ratio reduced from 20% to 18% Out-of-combat cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds

Youmuu's Ghostblade Haunt bonus Move Speed reduced from 40 to 40/25 (melee/ranged) Out-of-combat cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds



Item expected buffs

Guinsoo's Rageblade AD increased from 30 to 35 AP increased from 30 to 35 Build path changed from Amplifying Tome + Hearthbound Axe + Long Sword + 1050 gold to Amplifying Tome + Recurve Bow + Pickaxe + 1025 gold Seething Sorrow AD increased from 40 to 45 AP increased from 50 to 55

Essence Reaver AD increased from 55 to 60

Luden's Companion Cost reduced from 3000 to 2900 AP increased from 90 to 95 Fire damage per Shot Charge stack adjusted from 40 (+8% AP) to 45 (+4% AP) Force of Arms Masterwork Item AP increased from 115 to 120

Malignance Cost reduced from 2800 to 2700 gold Hatefog damage per 0.25 seconds AP ratio reduced from 1.5% AP to 1.25% AP (maximum duration AP ratio reduced 18% >>> 15%) Hatefog Magic Resistance reduction adjusted from 6-12 (based on level) to 10 flat

Archangel's Staff/Seraph's Embrace Cost reduced from 3000 to 2900

Rod of Ages HP increased from 350 to 400 Mana increased from 300 to 400 Infinite Convergence Masterwork Item HP increased Infinite Convergence Masterwork Item Mana increased



It's worth mentioning that these aren't the final patch notes and some slight changes might still be made before patch 14.3 goes live.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.