Massive changes are coming to the Rift.

Patch 14.4 is coming to League of Legends and it brings with it some significant changes. As usual, the new LoL patch will introduce champion nerfs and buffs as well as some item changes.

The upcoming LoL patch also addresses some problems, fixing bugs and implementing some system adjustments. These system adjustments will impact gameplay, either directly or indirectly.

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the upcoming LoL Patch 14.4.

Patch 14.4 arrives at League of Legends on Thursday, 22 February, according to the Riot Games patch schedule.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games Maokai is one of the champions struck by the Nerf hammer on patch 14.4.

We expect the patch to go live around 5pm GMT. However, this can change depending on your region and its time zone, so make sure to bear that in mind.

Now let's take a look at the expected champions buffs and nerfs coming in Patch 14.4.

LoL Patch 14.4 preview champions changes

As mentioned above, Patch 14.4 will introduce plenty of champion changes, with nerfs, buffs and balance changes. These changes will have a huge impact on the game meta, both at the casual and professional level.

It's worth noting that, these are just the expected changes as Patch 14.4 is still in a preview stage. The exact champion nerfs and buffs will be revealed shortly, once the patch has been tried out on the PBE.

However, we already know which champions will be receiving a buff, a nerf or an adjustment.

Ahri, Jayce, Kai'Sa, Lulu, Renekton, Soraka, Thresh and Volibear will get buffed. These champions have been underperforming as of late, with some even falling out of the meta completely. So it makes sense to buff them.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games Lunar Guardian Aurelion Sol

When it comes to nerfs, Aurelion Sol, Bard, Fiora, Kalista, Maokai, Urgot, Varus and Zyra are the champions that will get struck by the nerf hammer.

These champions have dominated the Rift as of late, especially Maokai who has an incredibly high win rate in every rank. So at least in the case of Maokai, Varus and Kalista nerfs were necessary.

As for the champions that will be receiving an adjustment, they are K'Sante, Rek'Sai and Smolder, LoL's newest champion.

We will add the exact nerfs, buffs and adjustments these champions will undergo as soon as they are revealed.

Expected item and rune changes

Patch 14.4 will also introduce item changes, with some items being nerfed, buffed or tuned.

The items that will be buffed are Black Cleaver, Ravenous Hydra, Stridebreaker and Terminus. Hubris and Runaan's Hurricane will receive a slight adjustment. It's also worth noting that, the Lethal Tempo rune will be nerfed.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games Black Cleaver is getting a buff.

Similar to the champions' changes, we still don't know exactly how the items will be affected by these changes. The information about each item's exact changes will become available shortly.

We will update this article with any new information as soon as it's announced, so make sure to bookmark it.

