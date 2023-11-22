League of Legends Preseason 2024 will see the item system undergo its most substantial revamp yet, breathing new life into the game! While a plethora of items have been removed and new ones introduced to PBE, players may have noticed that a considerable number of existing items have undergone major changes and reworks.

This sweeping item overhaul was spearheaded by Riot Games' aim to demystify the item system and shift power from items back to the champions themselves, granting players greater flexibility in their build paths.

Table of contents LoL Preseason 2024: All reworked items LoL Season 14 reworked Support items LoL Season 14 reworked Mage items LoL Season 14 reworked Assassin items LoL Season 14 reworked Tank items LoL Season 14 reworked Enchanter items LoL Season 14 reworked Bruiser/Fighter items LoL Season 14 reworked ADC/Marksmen items

Without further ado, here's a comprehensive guide to all items for each role that have undergone major changes in Season 14 of League of Legends.

LoL Preseason 2024: All reworked items

Please note that the numbers included below are subject to change as Riot Games continues to refine the items through testing in the coming months.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

LoL Season 14 reworked Support items

[NEW] World Atlas Item Cost: 40 gold 30 Health 25% Mana Regeneration 25% Health Regeneration 3 gold per 10 seconds Support Quest : Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards. Gold Generation : Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods: Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold Killing a minion by any means grants you 20 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

[NEW] Runic Compass Item Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold. 100 Health 50% Mana Regeneration 50% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

[NEW] Bounty of Worlds Bounty of Worlds is an in-between state that allows the item to upgrade into any of the five support item upgrades! Item Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1000 gold 100 Health 50% Mana Regeneration 50% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

[NEW] All Upgraded Items As a note, all upgraded items will share the same stats with the differentiator being the upgrades mentioned below: 200 Health 75% Mana Regeneration 75% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds

[NEW] Celestial Opposition Passive - Blessing of the Mountain: Become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 40% (melee) / 25% (ranged), lingering for 2 seconds after taking damage from a champion. When the reduction wears off, unleash a shockwave around you that slows nearby enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. Effect refreshes after leaving combat for 15 seconds.

[NEW] Solstice Sleigh Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champion grants you and a nearby ally with the lowest amount of health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for 4 seconds. 20 second cooldown.

[NEW] Bloodsong Passive - Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 75 physical damage on-hit (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, apply Expose Weakness, increasing the damage they take by 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) for 6 seconds.

[NEW] Dream Maker Passive - Dream Maker: Gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every 8 seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally blows both Dream Bubbles to them and empowers them for 3 seconds. Blue Bubble reduces 140 incoming damage on the next hit and Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.

[NEW] Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike Passive - Void Explosion: Dealing ability damage to a champion causes an explosion at their current location that damages the target and nearby enemies, dealing 50 (+3% maximum health) magic damage, capped at 300 against monsters. 3 second cooldown.



LoL Season 14 reworked Mage items

Riftmaker Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 800 gold 70 Ability Power 15 Ability Haste 300 Health Void Corruption : For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (max 10%). At maximum strength, gain 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged) Omnivamp. Void Infusion : Gain 2% of your bonus health as Ability Power. Omnivamp updated with the following (now only exists on Riftmaker): Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, with reduced effect (33% effectiveness) on minions and monsters Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AOE damaged

Liandry’s Torment Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Blasting Wand + 850 gold 90 Ability Power 300 Health Passive - Torment : Dealing damage with abilities causes enemies to burn for 2% maximum health magic damage per second for 3 seconds. Passive - Suffering : For each second in combat with enemy champions, gain 2% bonus damage (max at 6% bonus damage).

Horizon Focus Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold 90 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste Passive - Hypershot : When you deal damage with Abilities to champions at 700 range or greater, reveal them for 6 seconds. Deal 10% increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot. Passive - Focus : When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.

Seeker’s Armguard Total Cost: 1600 gold Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Cloth Armor + 500 gold 40 Ability Power 35 Armor Active - Stasis : Use one time only to become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user is prevented from taking any other actions during this time (transforms into Broken Armguard on use).

Shadowflame Total Cost: 3200 gold Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Hextech Alternator + 850 gold 120 Ability Power 12 Magic Penetration Passive - Cinderbloom : Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35% health, dealing 20% increased damage (reduced to 30% increased damage for damage over time and pet effects).

Cosmic Drive Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Aether Wisp + Fiendish Codex + 450 gold 80 Ability Power 250 Health 25 Ability Haste 5% Movement Speed Passive - Spelldance : Damaging an enemy champion with an ability grants bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.

Amplifying Tome Cost: 400 gold (can you believe we actually did it!?) 20 Ability Power

Rod of Ages Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Blasting Wand + Catalyst + 550 gold 50 Ability Power 300 Health 300 Mana This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every 60 seconds up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. Upon reaching maximum stacks, gain a level. Passive - Eternity : Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second Removed : For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, gain 35% bonus movement speed that decays over 3 seconds.



click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

LoL Season 14 reworked Assassin items

Serylda’s Grudge Total Cost: 3200 gold Item Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold 45 Attack Damage 15 Lethality 15 Ability Haste Passive - Rancor : Gain 22 (+12%) Lethality Armor Penetration Passive - Bitter Cold : Damaging abilities slow enemies below 50% Health by 30% for 1 second



LoL Season 14 reworked Tank items

Jak’Sho the Protean Total Cost: 3200 gold Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold 200 Health 50 Armor 50 Magic Resistance Passive - Voidborn Resilience : For each second in champion combat gain a stack, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. At maximum stacks become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 25% until end of combat.

Dead Man’s Plate Total Cost: 3100 gold Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold 300 Health 45 Armor 5% Movement Speed Passive - Shipwrecker : While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage. Passive - Unsinkable : The strength of movement slowing effects is reduced by 25%.

Force of Nature Total Cost: 2800 gold Item Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Winged Moonplate + Ruby Crystal + 700 gold 400 Health 50 Magic Resistance 5% Movement Speed Passive - Absorb : Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (up to a maximum of 8) for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second. Dissipate : While at 8 stacks of Steadfast, gain 60 Magic Resist and 10% increased Movement Speed.



LoL Season 14 reworked Enchanter items

Echoes of Helia Total Cost: 2200 gold Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold 200 Health 40 Ability Power 20 Ability Haste 125% Mana Regeneration Passive - Soul Siphon : Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 3. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 Health and deals 55 magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion. Passive - Dissonance removed

Staff of Flowing Water Total Cost: 2300 gold Item Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Forbidden Idol + 600 gold 40 Ability Power 15 Ability Haste 125% Mana Regeneration 8% Heal and Shield Power Passive - Rapids : Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants the user 40 Ability Power and 10% bonus Movement Speed over 3 seconds.



LoL Season 14 reworked Bruiser/Fighter items

Tiamat (Regained Active) Total Cost: 1200 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold 20 Attack Damage Passive - Cleave : Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit Active - Crescent : Deal 60% physical damage to enemies around you. 10 second cooldown

Ravenous Hydra (Regained Active) Total Cost: 3300 gold Item Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 100 gold 70 Attack Damage 20 Ability Haste 10 Lifesteal Active - Ravenous Crescent : Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown Passive - Cleave : Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit

Titanic Hydra Total Cost: 3300 gold Item Recipe: Tiamat + Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 600 gold 55 Attack Damage 550 Health Passive - Cleave : Attacks deal additional physical damage on-hit and deal physical damage to enemies behind the target Active - Titanic Crescent : On your next attack, Cleave will instead deal more physical damage in a larger area

Hullbreaker Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Tunneler + Nether Shard + Pickaxe + 125 gold 65 Attack Damage 350 Health 5% Movement Speed Passive - Skipper : Basic attacks grant a stack (up to a maximum of 5 stacks). Attacking an enemy champion or epic monster while at max stacks consumers all stacks to deal 150% base AD bonus physical damage, increased to 400% against structures. Passive - Boarding Part : Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 15-90 bonus armor and magic resistance (based on level).

Stridebreaker Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 725 gold 50 Attack Damage 20% Attack Speed 400 Health Active - Halting Slash : Slow enemies in a radius centered around you by 25% and gain 25% bonus movement speed per champion hit that decays over 2 seconds. Can move while casting. 15 second cooldown. Passive - Heroic Gait : Dealing physical damage grants you 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.

Wit’s End Total Cost: 2900 gold Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 1000 gold 50% Attack Speed 50 Magic Resist 20% Tenacity Passive - Fray : Attacks apply 15 magic damage on-hit.

Spear of Shojin Total Cost: 3100 gold Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 325 gold Passive - Dragonforce : Your non-ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste Passive - Focused Will : Spell hits grant stacks, up to 3. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack (up to 9%). Item performance will differ for melee and ranged users.

Phage Total Cost: 1100 gold Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Long Sword + 350 gold Passive - Rage : Attacking a unit grants 20 movement speed for 2 seconds.

Steel Sigil Total Cost: 1200 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold 15 Attack Damage 30 Armor



LoL Season 14 reworked ADC/Marksmen items

Guardian Angel Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Steel Sigil + 950 gold (Note: Stopwatch has been removed) 55 Attack Damage 45 Armor Passive - Rebirth : Upon taking lethal damage, restores 50% of base health and 100% of maximum mana after 4 seconds of stasis. 300 second cooldown.

Phantom Dancer Total Cost: 2800 Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold 20 Attack Damage 30% Attack Speed 20% Critical Strike Chance 10% Movement Speed Passive - Spectral Waltz : On-attack, basic attacks grant ghosting and a stack of 7% bonus attack speed up to 5 stacks (maximum 35% bonus attack speed).



That was everything you need to know about the major item reworks coming to League of Legends Season 14! For a list of all removed and new items, be sure to head over to our "All Removed and New Items in LoL Preseason 2024" guide!

Again, it's important to note that the numbers included are subject to change as Riot Games continues to refine the items through testing in the coming months.

Interested in learning more about LoL Preseason 2024? We've got you covered. Check out our comprehensive LoL Preseason 2024 guide here, which includes its release date and details on the upcoming sweeping changes! We have also compiled all possible map changes to arrive in Season 14.