LoL Faerie Court Skins 2024 Release Date, Champions, and Price

League of Legends' beloved Faerie Court skin line, having captivated fans worldwide since its debut in 2023, is poised for further expansion in 2024 with the addition of four new skins!

Drawing inspiration from A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Leaf Men and the Brave Good Bugs, and Disney Fairies, these skins reimagine champions as whimsical pixies and fairies residing in the Faerie Queendom, a realm of moonlit revelry and ethereal beauty. The fae, while tasked with maintaining the delicate balance of the seasons, also navigate a web of courtly politics and power struggles.

With that said, here's everything we know about the upcoming Faerie Court skins in 2024!

Which LoL Champions Will Receive a Faerie Court Skin in 2024?

This year's Faerie Court skins were recently revealed on an official League of Legends X account, leaving players awestruck by the stunning designs. Each champion stands out against vibrant backdrops bathed in whimsical lighting.

Here are all the champions set to receive a Faerie Court skin in 2024:

Faerie Court Lux

Faerie Court Soraka

Faerie Court Tristana

Faerie Court Lillia

Based on their designs, it appears each champion represents a different season: Lux - Summer, Tristana - Fall, Lillia - Winter, and Soraka - Spring.

LoL Faerie Court 2024 Skins Price

The upcoming Faerie Court skins are expected to be classified as Epic skins. This means you can expect to acquire them for the standard Epic Skin price of 1350 RP in the League of Legends client's Skin Store upon release.

With Patch 14.9 just hitting the servers, these enchanting new Faerie Court skins are anticipated to arrive alongside Patch 14.10, scheduled for release on May 15, 2024, according to the official LoL patch schedule.

LoL Faerie Court 2024 Skins Splash Art

Faerie Court Lux

Credit: Riot Games

Faerie Court Soraka

Credit: Riot Games

Faerie Court Tristana

Credit: Riot Games

Faerie Court Lillia

Credit: Riot Games

That's everything we know about the LoL Faerie Court 2024 skins so far, We'll update this information as it becomes available, so stay tuned!

