Will There Be an Easter Event in Genshin Impact?

28 Mar 2024 6:51 PM +00:00

As spring arrives, players often wonder: will Genshin Impact feature an Easter-themed event? This beloved online action RPG consistently tops the charts with its vibrant characters and regular updates. As the much-anticipated Version 4.6 looms on the horizon, players eagerly await the next exciting in-game event.

With Easter approaching, the community's interest in a seasonal event has been piqued! If you're eager to discover whether such an event is in the works, read on for more details.

Does Genshin Impact celebrate Easter?

Regrettably, the answer is no, there won't be an Easter event in Genshin Impact in 2024. Long-time Genshin Impact fans might have noticed that HoYoverse's flagship title hasn't hosted celebrations based on real-life seasonal events, such as Christmas, Halloween, or New Year's. In fact, at launch, HoYoverse explicitly stated they would not be celebrating real-world holidays in-game, but events rooted in Genshin’s own fictional world.

While some players point out that the game does acknowledge certain cultural celebrations, such as Chinese New Year with events like the Lantern Rite, others argue that these are localised to specific in-game regions like Liyue. There's speculation that perhaps other nations within the game's universe, like the upcoming Snezhnaya, may have their own equivalents to real-world holidays, most likely Christmas.

A point of debate among fans is the lack of real-world seasonal events like Halloween, Christmas, New Year's, or Valentine's Day in Genshin Impact. Many gacha games and MMOs commonly introduce seasonal updates that coincide with these events, often featuring themed quests, costumes, or sales. This is evident in HoYoverse's other game, Honkai Impact 3, which frequently offers seasonal outfits and sales.

Many fans wonder why HoYoverse doesn't capitalise on these opportunities in Genshin Impact. The game missed opportunities around Christmas and New Year, with no seasonal events or even sales in the shop.

Despite the lack of official celebrations, the Genshin Impact fandom keeps the spirit alive! Many creative fans take it upon themselves to celebrate these occasions, drawing their favourite characters dressed up for Halloween, for instance.

