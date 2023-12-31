Genshin Impact 4.4: Select a free 4-star character and skin to celebrate Lantern Rite

Celebrate Lantern Rite in style!

As Version 4.3 sets sail, the Lunar New Year beckons on the horizon, bringing with it the eagerly awaited return of Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival in Version 4.4!

According to credible leaks, it appears that in this iteration of the Lantern Rite, players will not only have the opportunity to obtain a 4-star character for free but also have the chance to select a 4-star skin of their choice!

Genshin Impact players can select a 4-star character and skin of their choice in Lantern Rite 2024

Genshin Impact players are in for a treat with the upcoming Lantern Rite festival, as credible leaks from Mero and HXG suggest that players will have the chance to not only select a free 4-star character, but also an opportunity to claim a free 4-star skin!

It is worth noting that the 4-star skin selector is expected to be part of a bundle. However, it remains uncertain whether it will be obtainable as a reward in the Lantern Rite event or if it will be featured in a separate event.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024: All free 4-star characters and skins

Below is a list of all 4-star characters and 4-star skins that players will have the chance to obtain during the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival 2024.

As per tradition, the 4-star characters that can be obtained for free will be from Liyue, the vibrant backdrop for the celebrations. The new 4-star character, Gaming, will most likely be featured in the lineup.

4-star characters:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xinyan

Xingqiu

Yanfei

Yun Jin

YaoYao

Gaming

4-star skins:

Jean (Sea Breeze Dandelion)

Barbara (Summertime Sparkle)

Lisa (A Sobriquet Under Shade)

Ningguang (Orchid's Evening Gown)

Keqing (Opulent Splendor)

Ayaka (Springbloom Missive)

Klee (Blossoming Starlight)

Kaeya (Sailwind Shadow)

Fischl (Ein Immernachtstraum)

Ganyu

Shenhe

All Genshin Impact Character Outfits, excluding Diluc's, are 4-star items, so all of them are likely to be available as options in the skin selector. This includes the upcoming new skins for Ganyu and Shenhe, which will be released in Version 4.4.

Additionally, Xingqiu will receive a Lantern Rite skin in the upcoming 4.4 update, and players will be able to obtain it for free by completing the Lantern Rite event.

Beyond the freebies, the Lantern Rite Festival itself promises an immersive experience. A vibrant celebration of the real-world Lunar New Year, Lantern Rite stands as Liyue’s most significant annual event, reuniting familiar faces for a grand feast of festivities, including fun-filled events, a breathtaking fireworks display, and the mesmerising sight of Liyue Harbor illuminated by an endless array of lanterns!

