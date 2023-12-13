Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal Ganyu and Shenhe Lantern Rite Skins

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style!

As Genshin Impact dives into Version 4.3, the buzz surrounding Genshin Impact's 4.4 update intensifies as leaks unveil new outfits for two of the game's most beloved characters from Liyue, Ganyu and Shenhe.

This exciting revelation follows HoYoverse's tradition of introducing character skins to celebrate significant festivals and events, and the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival proves to be no exception!

A vibrant celebration of the real-world Lunar New Year, Lantern Rite stands as Liyue’s most significant annual event, reuniting familiar faces for a grand feast of festivities, including fun-filled events, a breathtaking fireworks display, and the mesmerising sight of Liyue Harbor illuminated by an endless array of lanterns.

Ganyu and Shenhe leaked to receive new skins to celebrate Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival

A recent leak from a reliable Genshin Impact source has revealed the promotional artwork for the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival, which is set to take place in Version 4.4. This artwork hints at the possibility of new skins for two popular Liyue characters, Ganyu and Shenhe.

click to enlarge Credit: Blednaya

While the leaked images of the new outfits are somewhat blurry, players have been able to discern some key details. Both outfits bear similarities to the previous Lantern Rite outfits — Keqing’s “Opulent Splendor” and Ningguang’s “Orchid's Evening Gown” — appearing to be formal partywear, featuring elegant black dresses adorned with blue accents and leg rings.

In addition to the Ganyu and Shenhe outfits, a leak also suggests that the four-star character Xingqiu will receive a skin. As Xingqiu is a four-star character, his outfit is likely to be obtained for free through event-exclusive quests.

Rumours suggest that the three upcoming outfits will be named:

Ganyu : Mysterious Jade Fragrance

: Mysterious Jade Fragrance Shenhe : Cold Flower, Secret Dew

: Cold Flower, Secret Dew Xingqiu: Rain Transforms the Bamboo

The release of these new outfits marks a significant milestone in Genshin Impact, as it will be the first time that two five-star characters (Ganyu and Shenhe) receive a skin simultaneously.

With the Lantern Rite Festival approaching, excitement is building among Genshin Impact's community for the upcoming festivities and the opportunity to add these stylish new outfits to their collection!

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.3 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations



For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.