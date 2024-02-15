Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Limited Banner

The Chalk Prince may make his grand return!

Rumours of a new limited banner have been swirling since Genshin Impact’s Sumeru cycle, gaining new life thanks to recent leaks. Version 4.5 might finally deliver this eagerly-anticipated character banner, running alongside the current standard and limited-time banners.

While double banners helped maintain a steady flow of rerun banners, the growing roster of new 5-Star characters has left some old favourites behind. Eula, for example, was absent for over 300 days before Version 3.8; Albedo now faces a similar fate, to the dismay of many fans.

Genshin Impact might introduce a new character banner type in Version 4.5

It was recently revealed by credible Genshin Impact leakers such as HXG and UncleX that a new banner type will be making its debut in Version 4.5. While Chiori, Itto, Kazuha, and Neuvillette are expected, the lack of Mondstadt characters amidst a Mondstadt-focused update left players puzzled. Albedo, the beloved Chalk Prince, is particularly missed.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged with leaked information hinting at a new region-based banner type. The first iteration is rumoured to feature Mondstadt characters like Klee, Eula, Venti, and our missing alchemist, Albedo.

Based on leaks, this third new character banner will feature a system akin to the Epitomized Path used in the limited-time weapon banner. However, whether this new banner uses a separate Pity system remains unclear.

Interestingly, Albedo was the first character in the first double banner, adding a symbolic touch to his potential return. Fans see it as a nod to his innovative spirit as Mondstadt’s genius alchemist.

For many, this new banner represents a chance to finally reunite with their favourite characters. Albedo and Shenhe fans, especially, have endured long months without news. Others welcome the increased opportunity to acquire elusive characters.

In light of these leaks, some propose alternative banner ideas, like “birthday banners” where characters receive dedicated banners during their birthdays. This not only provides a focused window for acquiring desired characters but also encourages engagement with the game through birthday celebrations!

Whether this new character banner becomes a permanent fixture or a one-off remains to be seen. Regardless, it's a promising development for both HoYoverse and its loyal player base. We speculate that the new banner might feature older, less profitable 5-star characters, allowing newer ones to shine in the limited-time banners, while also giving fans the chance to acquire long-lost favourites.

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

